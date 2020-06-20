Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 12 Wuhan ($75-$12)
2nd 3 Calgary ($6)
3rd 4 Danilo ($9)
4th 2 Bold Dreamer
Forecast $54 Place Forecast (3-12) $13, (4-12) $15, (3-4) $11 Tierce No winner ($416 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Trio $110 Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 7 Santa Therese ($11-$8)
2nd 3 Joyful Noise ($29)
3rd 12 Sweet Spring ($5.10)
4th 6 Rose Of Indya
Forecast $27 Place Forecast (3-7) $17, (7-12) $4, (3-12) $22
Tierce $248 Trio $41
Quartet No winner ($360 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 10 Mary Moon ($78-$21) 2nd 2 Little Drummer Boy ($9)
3rd 12 Feel The Thunder ($16) b4 Pure Quality
Forecast $74 Place Forecast (2-10) $28, (10-12) $37, (2-12) $10 Tierce $318
Trio $192 Quartet No winner ($460 carried forward)
Scratchings: 13 Gilded Age, 14 St Patrick's Flame
RACE 4
1st 6 Ice Baron ($13-$5.10)
2nd 5 Gibral De Roche ($10)
3rd 4 Edo Furin ($42)
4th 1 Ghalyoon
Forecast $78 Place Forecast (5-6) $18, (4-6) $20, (4-5) $62 Tierce No winner ($530 carried forward)
Trio $231 Quartet No winner ($534 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Prince In Action, 10 Over Count
RACE 5
1st 3 Meryl ($7-$5.10)
2nd 10 Onesie ($19)
3rd 9 The Silva Fox ($24)
4th 12 Samar
Forecast $20 Place Forecast (3-10) $8, (3-9) $50, (9-10) $63 Tierce No winner ($1,010 carried forward)
Trio $50 Quartet No winner ($552 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Finley Hill
