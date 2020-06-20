Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 12 Wuhan ($75-$12)

2nd 3 Calgary ($6)

3rd 4 Danilo ($9)

4th 2 Bold Dreamer

Forecast $54 Place Forecast (3-12) $13, (4-12) $15, (3-4) $11 Tierce No winner ($416 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Trio $110 Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 7 Santa Therese ($11-$8)

2nd 3 Joyful Noise ($29)

3rd 12 Sweet Spring ($5.10)

4th 6 Rose Of Indya

Forecast $27 Place Forecast (3-7) $17, (7-12) $4, (3-12) $22

Tierce $248 Trio $41

Quartet No winner ($360 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 10 Mary Moon ($78-$21) 2nd 2 Little Drummer Boy ($9)

3rd 12 Feel The Thunder ($16) b4 Pure Quality

Forecast $74 Place Forecast (2-10) $28, (10-12) $37, (2-12) $10 Tierce $318

Trio $192 Quartet No winner ($460 carried forward)

Scratchings: 13 Gilded Age, 14 St Patrick's Flame

RACE 4

1st 6 Ice Baron ($13-$5.10)

2nd 5 Gibral De Roche ($10)

3rd 4 Edo Furin ($42)

4th 1 Ghalyoon

Forecast $78 Place Forecast (5-6) $18, (4-6) $20, (4-5) $62 Tierce No winner ($530 carried forward)

Trio $231 Quartet No winner ($534 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Prince In Action, 10 Over Count

RACE 5

1st 3 Meryl ($7-$5.10)

2nd 10 Onesie ($19)

3rd 9 The Silva Fox ($24)

4th 12 Samar

Forecast $20 Place Forecast (3-10) $8, (3-9) $50, (9-10) $63 Tierce No winner ($1,010 carried forward)

Trio $50 Quartet No winner ($552 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Finley Hill

Results of Races 6 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

