Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 1 Bold Linngari ($8-$5.10)

2nd 6 St Patrick's Flame ($10)

3rd 7 Gimme Express ($6)

4th 5 Vibermatic

Forecast $16 Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (1-7) $4, (6-7) $9 Tierce $63 Trio $11 Quartet $227

RACE 2

1st 2 Racine ($11-$7)

2nd 6 Captain Anne Bonny ($12)

3rd 4 Cause And Effect (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Ambra

Forecast $13 Tierce $113 Trio $38 Quartet $316

RACE 3

1st 1 Cider ($13-$7)

2nd 2 Hollywood Thunder ($6)

3rd 4 Rusalka ($7)

4th 3 Cinnabar

Forecast $5 Place Forecast (1-2) $3, (1-4) $8, (2-4) $7 Tierce $39 Trio $10 Quartet $273

RACE 4

1st 13 Queensberry Rules ($382-$70)

2nd 1 Beneficiary ($38)

3rd 7 November Storm ($12)

4th 11 For Luck Sake

Forecast $1,960 Place Forecast (1-13) $373, (7-13) $172, (1-7) $112

Tierce No winner ($8,394 carried forward) Trio $4,328 Quartet No winner ($632 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Natural Jade

RACE 5

1st 5 Microbe ($22-$6)

2nd 4 Alaskan Fate ($11)

3rd 7 Honey Suite ($26)

4th 6 Viva Le Bleu

Forecast $41 Place Forecast (4-5) $12, (5-7) $25, (4-7) $44 Tierce $936 Trio $212

Quartet No winner ($1,738 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Bold Coast ($20-$8)

2nd 6 Lets Play Ball ($23)

3rd 8 The Highway Man ($8)

4th 1 Sir Frenchie

Forecast $58 Place Forecast (5-6) $10, (5-8) $8, (6-8) $17 Tierce $1,199 Trio $101 Quartet $2,048

Scratchings: 4 Le Grand Rouge, 7 Omega Onslaught

RACE 7

1st 4 Precious Jewel ($16-$7)

2nd 1 Evening Song ($7)

3rd 2 Lady Of Choice ($6)

4th 6 Royal Splurge

Forecast $7 Place Forecast (1-4) $3, (2-4) $7, (1-2) $7 Tierce $39 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($238 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Ash Kat

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 14, 2020, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
