Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Bold Linngari ($8-$5.10)
2nd 6 St Patrick's Flame ($10)
3rd 7 Gimme Express ($6)
4th 5 Vibermatic
Forecast $16 Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (1-7) $4, (6-7) $9 Tierce $63 Trio $11 Quartet $227
RACE 2
1st 2 Racine ($11-$7)
2nd 6 Captain Anne Bonny ($12)
3rd 4 Cause And Effect (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Ambra
Forecast $13 Tierce $113 Trio $38 Quartet $316
RACE 3
1st 1 Cider ($13-$7)
2nd 2 Hollywood Thunder ($6)
3rd 4 Rusalka ($7)
4th 3 Cinnabar
Forecast $5 Place Forecast (1-2) $3, (1-4) $8, (2-4) $7 Tierce $39 Trio $10 Quartet $273
RACE 4
1st 13 Queensberry Rules ($382-$70)
2nd 1 Beneficiary ($38)
3rd 7 November Storm ($12)
4th 11 For Luck Sake
Forecast $1,960 Place Forecast (1-13) $373, (7-13) $172, (1-7) $112
Tierce No winner ($8,394 carried forward) Trio $4,328 Quartet No winner ($632 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Natural Jade
RACE 5
1st 5 Microbe ($22-$6)
2nd 4 Alaskan Fate ($11)
3rd 7 Honey Suite ($26)
4th 6 Viva Le Bleu
Forecast $41 Place Forecast (4-5) $12, (5-7) $25, (4-7) $44 Tierce $936 Trio $212
Quartet No winner ($1,738 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Bold Coast ($20-$8)
2nd 6 Lets Play Ball ($23)
3rd 8 The Highway Man ($8)
4th 1 Sir Frenchie
Forecast $58 Place Forecast (5-6) $10, (5-8) $8, (6-8) $17 Tierce $1,199 Trio $101 Quartet $2,048
Scratchings: 4 Le Grand Rouge, 7 Omega Onslaught
RACE 7
1st 4 Precious Jewel ($16-$7)
2nd 1 Evening Song ($7)
3rd 2 Lady Of Choice ($6)
4th 6 Royal Splurge
Forecast $7 Place Forecast (1-4) $3, (2-4) $7, (1-2) $7 Tierce $39 Trio $9 Quartet No winner ($238 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Ash Kat
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results