Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 5 Herrin ($14-$7)
2nd 10 Sloane ($5.10)
3rd 3 Cyber Security ($11)
4th 4 Granadilla
Forecast $7
Place Forecast (5-10) $3, (3-5) $7, (3-10) $9
Tierce $48 Trio $14
Quartet $648
Scratching: 11 Sweet Spring
RACE 2
1st 2 Verbarium ($10-$6)
2nd 1 Hooves Of Troy ($9)
3rd 6 Glory Days (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Bayou Boss
Forecast $5 Tierce $16
Trio $5 Quartet $29
RACE 3
1st 7 Real Rascal ($7-$5.10)
2nd 1 Little Drummer Boy ($6)
3rd 2 What A Prince ($8)
4th 3 Croisade De Verite
Forecast $5
Place Forecast (1-7) $3, (2-7) $4, (1-2) $6
Tierce $18 Trio $9
Quartet $21
Scratchings: 5 Happy Go Lucky, 9 West Head
RACE 4
1st 5 Pomaceous ($27-$8)
2nd 8 Magic Mary ($50)
3rd 4 Gun Hill ($15)
4th 2 Para Handy
Forecast $405
Place Forecast (5-8) $83, (4-5) $18, (4-8) $62
Tierce No winner ($6,170 carried forward) Trio $531
Quartet No winner ($728 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 3 Outlandos D'amour ($11-$6)
2nd 1 Carlita ($5.10)
3rd 2 Mary O' Reilly ($11)
4th 5 Horse Haizi
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (1-3) $2.50, (2-3) $8, (1-2) $8 Tierce $61 Trio $16 Quartet $130
RACE 6
1st 7 Celestial Prince ($22-$7)
2nd 4 Onesie ($34)
3rd 2 Ontenderhooks ($11)
4th 9 Finley Hill
Forecast $127
Place Forecast (4-7) $31, (2-7) $12, (2-4) $49
Tierce $947 Trio $178
Quartet No winner ($498 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 6 Mangrove ($127-$17)
2nd 3 American Landing ($10)
3rd 2 Earth Hour ($7)
4th 1 Madame Speaker
Forecast $122
Place Forecast (3-6) $22, (2-6) $12, (2-3) $8
Tierce $1,617 Trio $160
Quartet No winner ($3,494 carried forward)
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results