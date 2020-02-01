Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 5 Herrin ($14-$7)

2nd 10 Sloane ($5.10)

3rd 3 Cyber Security ($11)

4th 4 Granadilla

Forecast $7

Place Forecast (5-10) $3, (3-5) $7, (3-10) $9

Tierce $48 Trio $14

Quartet $648

Scratching: 11 Sweet Spring

RACE 2

1st 2 Verbarium ($10-$6)

2nd 1 Hooves Of Troy ($9)

3rd 6 Glory Days (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Bayou Boss

Forecast $5 Tierce $16

Trio $5 Quartet $29

RACE 3

1st 7 Real Rascal ($7-$5.10)

2nd 1 Little Drummer Boy ($6)

3rd 2 What A Prince ($8)

4th 3 Croisade De Verite

Forecast $5

Place Forecast (1-7) $3, (2-7) $4, (1-2) $6

Tierce $18 Trio $9

Quartet $21

Scratchings: 5 Happy Go Lucky, 9 West Head

RACE 4

1st 5 Pomaceous ($27-$8)

2nd 8 Magic Mary ($50)

3rd 4 Gun Hill ($15)

4th 2 Para Handy

Forecast $405

Place Forecast (5-8) $83, (4-5) $18, (4-8) $62

Tierce No winner ($6,170 carried forward) Trio $531

Quartet No winner ($728 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Outlandos D'amour ($11-$6)

2nd 1 Carlita ($5.10)

3rd 2 Mary O' Reilly ($11)

4th 5 Horse Haizi

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (1-3) $2.50, (2-3) $8, (1-2) $8 Tierce $61 Trio $16 Quartet $130

RACE 6

1st 7 Celestial Prince ($22-$7)

2nd 4 Onesie ($34)

3rd 2 Ontenderhooks ($11)

4th 9 Finley Hill

Forecast $127

Place Forecast (4-7) $31, (2-7) $12, (2-4) $49

Tierce $947 Trio $178

Quartet No winner ($498 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 6 Mangrove ($127-$17)

2nd 3 American Landing ($10)

3rd 2 Earth Hour ($7)

4th 1 Madame Speaker

Forecast $122

Place Forecast (3-6) $22, (2-6) $12, (2-3) $8

Tierce $1,617 Trio $160

Quartet No winner ($3,494 carried forward)

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2020, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
