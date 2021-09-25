Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 9 Soft Spot ($36-$9)

2nd 6 Bold Captain ($11)

3rd 5 Born A Star ($7)

4th 8 Jaquar Cat

Forecast $83

Place forecast (6-9) $24, (5-9) $11, (5-6) $7

Tierce $626

Trio $78

Quartet No winner ($912 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Rugby Path

RACE 2

1st 4 Victoria Tower ($19-$12)

2nd 1 Joyful Noise ($8)

3rd 2 Delicasea (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Bad Habit

Forecast $12

Place forecast Refund

Tierce $59

Trio $7

Quartet $222

Scratching: 3 Sugar Gum

RACE 3

1st 6 Call It Fate ($24-$9)

2nd 2 Princess Of Winter ($7)

3rd 11 Sailaway With Me ($50)

4th 1 Absolutely Fab

Forecast $20

Place forecast (2-6) $10, (6-11) $71, (2-11) $57

Tierce $1,323

Trio $725

Quartet No winner ($612 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 European Summer

RACE 4

1st 2 Norton Sound ($26-$7)

2nd 7 Twice To Heaven ($10)

3rd 4 Keep It Secret ($7)

4th 5 Sound Check

Forecast $54

Place forecast (2-7) $13, (2-4) $5, (4-7) $13

Tierce $352

Trio $48

Quartet $2,424

RACE 5

1st 4 Kalahari Ferrari ($21-$6)

2nd 3 The Ghan ($10)

3rd 6 Razor Red ($10)

4th 13 Chainsaw

Forecast $89

Place forecast (3-4) $17, (4-6) $6, (3-6) $17

Tierce $268

Trio $65

Quartet No winner ($306 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Greenlightflash

RACE 6

1st 7 Oscar Wilde ($29-$10)

2nd 2 Love Happens ($5.10)

3rd 4 Carioca ($8)

4th 6 Hexatonic

Forecast $16

Place forecast (2-7) $8, (4-7) $8, (2-4) $4

Tierce $122

Trio $13

Quartet $415

Scratching: 1 Earth Hour

RACE 7

1st 7 Bold Diva ($40-$10)

2nd 4 Princess Kalisi ($19)

3rd 3 First Street ($9)

4th 1 Colorado Springs

Forecast $172

Place forecast (4-7) $42, (3-7) $18, (3-4) $24

Tierce $4,872

Trio $150

Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Magnum Fire ($20-$8)

2nd 7 Bringbackthemoney ($19)

3rd 1 Innerspace ($24)

4th 3 Royal Shindig

Forecast $74

Place forecast (2-7) $26, (1-2) $18, (1-7) $54

Tierce $1,895

Trio $217

Quartet No winner ($740 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 10 Vision Of Fame

