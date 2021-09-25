Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 9 Soft Spot ($36-$9)
2nd 6 Bold Captain ($11)
3rd 5 Born A Star ($7)
4th 8 Jaquar Cat
Forecast $83
Place forecast (6-9) $24, (5-9) $11, (5-6) $7
Tierce $626
Trio $78
Quartet No winner ($912 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Rugby Path
RACE 2
1st 4 Victoria Tower ($19-$12)
2nd 1 Joyful Noise ($8)
3rd 2 Delicasea (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Bad Habit
Forecast $12
Place forecast Refund
Tierce $59
Trio $7
Quartet $222
Scratching: 3 Sugar Gum
RACE 3
1st 6 Call It Fate ($24-$9)
2nd 2 Princess Of Winter ($7)
3rd 11 Sailaway With Me ($50)
4th 1 Absolutely Fab
Forecast $20
Place forecast (2-6) $10, (6-11) $71, (2-11) $57
Tierce $1,323
Trio $725
Quartet No winner ($612 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 European Summer
RACE 4
1st 2 Norton Sound ($26-$7)
2nd 7 Twice To Heaven ($10)
3rd 4 Keep It Secret ($7)
4th 5 Sound Check
Forecast $54
Place forecast (2-7) $13, (2-4) $5, (4-7) $13
Tierce $352
Trio $48
Quartet $2,424
RACE 5
1st 4 Kalahari Ferrari ($21-$6)
2nd 3 The Ghan ($10)
3rd 6 Razor Red ($10)
4th 13 Chainsaw
Forecast $89
Place forecast (3-4) $17, (4-6) $6, (3-6) $17
Tierce $268
Trio $65
Quartet No winner ($306 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Greenlightflash
RACE 6
1st 7 Oscar Wilde ($29-$10)
2nd 2 Love Happens ($5.10)
3rd 4 Carioca ($8)
4th 6 Hexatonic
Forecast $16
Place forecast (2-7) $8, (4-7) $8, (2-4) $4
Tierce $122
Trio $13
Quartet $415
Scratching: 1 Earth Hour
RACE 7
1st 7 Bold Diva ($40-$10)
2nd 4 Princess Kalisi ($19)
3rd 3 First Street ($9)
4th 1 Colorado Springs
Forecast $172
Place forecast (4-7) $42, (3-7) $18, (3-4) $24
Tierce $4,872
Trio $150
Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Magnum Fire ($20-$8)
2nd 7 Bringbackthemoney ($19)
3rd 1 Innerspace ($24)
4th 3 Royal Shindig
Forecast $74
Place forecast (2-7) $26, (1-2) $18, (1-7) $54
Tierce $1,895
Trio $217
Quartet No winner ($740 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 10 Vision Of Fame