Fresu has not lost Dubai flair

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Now based in US, Italian jockey returns to Meydan with Listed victory on El Nasseeb

The Musabbeh Al Mheiri-trained El Nasseeb (Antonio Fresu) unleashing a scorching turn of foot to land the spoils in the Listed Al Garhoud Sprint (1,200m), the feature race on the Dubai Racing Carnival card at Meydan on Dec 5.

- Group 1-winning jockey Antonio Fresu is based in California these days, but he still rides the Meydan Racecourse as well as ever.

The Italian guided El Nasseeb to victory in the 500,000 dirhams (S$176,000) Listed Al Garhoud Sprint (1,200m), the feature race on the Dubai Racing Carnival card on Dec 5.

In truth, El Nasseeb probably did not need much guiding.

Musabbeh Al Mheiri’s four-year-old by Profitable faced a hot field, including Group 1 winner Dark Saffron (Connor Beasley) and multiple Group 3 winner Mufasa (Tadhg O’Shea), but was able to settle just behind a pace battle and pounce when the leaders began to tire.

He unleashed his effort at the 400m marker, led inside the final 200m and powered clear for a 3 1/2-length win over Colour Up (Patrick Dobbs).

“When races go like this I don’t mind taking dirt,” said a kickback-spattered Fresu, who was stable jockey to Al Mheiri before moving to the US two years ago.

“I watched all his races and he goes really well fresh but doesn’t have the early speed against those super-fast horses.

“I tried to save some ground around the turn and tip him out when he was ready. As soon as he switched his lead, he found another gear and he finished up really nicely.

“I think he’s a really nice horse, so let’s see what the future holds for him.”

The father-and-son training duo Simon and Ed Crisford collected their first win of the season, thanks to a gritty display from Telemark ($33) in the Ford Handicap (1,400m).

The Night Of Thunder gelding was having his first run on dirt but got there when it mattered, beating long-time leader Khanjar (Fresu) by 1/4 length, in the hands of William Buick.

“He took a lot of kickback early and I was worried the leaders would get away, but credit to the horse, he stayed with them,” said Ed Crisford.

“He didn’t have the cleanest run in the straight, but when he got out you could see him motoring.

“It’s his first run on the dirt, so I’m very pleased. He’s a tough little horse and he battled well.”

The best haul of the night went to the Bhupat Seemar-O’Shea duo who racked up an early treble in the first three, starting with Six Speed ($35) in the opener, the Lincoln Aviator (1,200m).

The Not This Time two-year-old ambled up with the leader Miss Yechance (Francisco Goncalves) throughout and cleared away from that rival by 1 3/4 lengths at the line.

He turned the tables on debut winner Union Security, who beat him into third last time. The Maximum Security colt was well fancied to defy a penalty, but never travelled with the same fluency to finish sixth.

“He’s been training really well, but in his first race he fluffed the start and then ran out of gas,” said Seemar of Six Speed.

“This time he was well schooled, and the gate crew has done a great job.

“His homework was so good that we expected him to run better first time out, but he’s put it to bed this time with a bit more experience.

“He does have a lot of speed – that’s why he’s called Six Speed – but hopefully his stamina can at least stretch to the (UAE 2000) Guineas.”

O’Shea and Seemar collected a quick double when Lino Padrino ($65) ran out the impressive debut winner of race two, the Lincoln Maiden, over 1,400m.

Charlie Appleby’s Ruler Of Time (Buick) was sent off the hot favourite, but never quite handled things as Lino Padrino cruised to a four-length victory over the fast-closing Awesome Fleet (Bernardo Pinheiro).

“He trialled well but was slow away in the trial and it was the same tonight,” said O’Shea. “I kept him wide to the 800m, then he really jumped out at the 600m, then it was just hands-and-heels riding.

“I’ve said all along you won’t see the best of him until he goes two turns. I’ll leave it to the trainer but maybe he will work back from the UAE Derby and take in an Al Bastakiya en route.”

Two soon became three for Seemar and O’Shea when their new recruit Welcome Dream ($16) battled home in the Ford Mustang Handicap (1,200m).

Previously trained by Doug Watson, Welcome Dream was quickly across from his wide draw in 11 and led all the way, pulling out more when Sir Harmony (Beasley) challenged in the straight.

He then had just enough left to hold off Don Pacifico (Buick), who rattled home for an eye-catching second, just missing out by a head.

“Tadhg was moaning about all the bad draws but now it’s fallen into place, he’ll be a happier jockey,” said Seemar.

“There’s a lot of teamwork in place and thanks to Sheikh Abdul Aziz (bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, owner) for sending me the horse.

“I thought he was a bit short (of fitness) tonight, as he had a little niggle when he came in, so hopefully there’s some improvement left.”

Seemar and O’Shea were denied an early four-from-four in the Ford Mach-E Handicap (1,600m) when Norato just got there to deny their Gray Boss in a thrilling finish.

It was two in a row for Julio Olascoaga’s grey, who arrived with big powerful strides to deny Gray Boss and Military Artist (Fresu) by ½-length and two lengths, under Silvestre de Sousa.

“He’s a horse who has improved since his last run and we thought he had a good chance, said the reigning UAE Champion Jockey.

“I felt he was a bit fitter and the tempo of the race was hotter than last time. He gets a mile well and could go further.”

Book Review likes nothing more than being able to dominate a race and Salem bin Ghadayer’s reliable eight-year-old did just that in the penultimate Lincoln Navigator Handicap, over 2,000m.

Ridden by former Kranji jockey and regular Malaysian visitor Pinheiro, he bounced straight into the lead and was never really challenged, winning by two lengths from Moon Blade.

“He’s a lovely old horse, he’s won a lot of races here,” said Pinheiro after the gelding’s fifth course success. “It’s spectacular how Salem and the team keep him fresh. Last time he went very hard in front, but today he found a softer lead which is what he needs.”

The closing Ford Expedition Maiden (1,600m) went to the Ahmad bin Harmash-trained Honest Moon who grabbed a good position just behind the pace and took control in the straight.

Ridden by Saif Al Balushi, the Listed Al Bastakiya third registered a convincing 4¼-length win over leader Elusive Trevor.

Meydan races next on Dec 12, when the Group 2 Madjani Stakes (1,900m) is the feature.

DUBAI RACING CLUB