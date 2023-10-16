French ‘welcome’ to support Springboks as thoughts turn to England

PARIS – If the French public are unsure of where their loyalties lie now that Fabien Galthie’s team has gone out of the Rugby World Cup, South African hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi has extended an invitation: support the Boks.

In one of the all-time great World Cup encounters, French hopes of a first triumph on home soil turned to dust as the Springboks came back from a 25-19 deficit at the Stade de France on Sunday to win a thrilling match 29-28.

A thrilling first half saw the teams trade three tries apiece with Cyril Baille (twice), Peato Mauvaka crossing the line for France, while Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe did likewise for the reigning champions. While the Springboks’ Eben Etzebeth scored the second stanza’s only try, it remained a tense and engaging contest.

Said South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber: “We knew it was going to be this tight. I think everybody knew it was going to be a big battle. There were two good teams and fortunately for us, we were on the right side of things.”

Mbonambi, who only took over as undisputed No. 1 hooker following the injury that ruled Malcolm Marx out of the tournament, put in an outstanding all-round show that earned him the official Player of the Match award.

“We have 60 million South Africans who support us all the way and I think for now that will do but if the French want to support us, they’re more than welcome,” he said.

“We’ve really enjoyed our time here and we’re looking forward to the following week.”