French star Calandagan may be Cox Plate-bound

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– Calandagan has strengthened his case for a Melbourne spring campaign, with the Group 1 2026 Cox Plate (2,040m) now a realistic target after his latest Group 1 success in the US$6 million (S$7.73 million) Dubai Sheema Classic (2,400m) at Meydan on March 28.

The French-trained Aga Khan studs’ star, rated the world’s best racehorse in 2025, has now won five consecutive Group 1 races and stands out as one of Europe’s premier middle-distance horses.

Ridden by regular partner Mickael Barzalona at all his five Group 1 wins, Calandagan began hitting his straps since the Grand Prix De Saint-cloud (2,400m) in France on June 29, 2025.

The Gleneagles five-year-old gelding then landed the 2025 King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,400m) and 2025 Champion Stakes (2,000m) in UK, and then the 2025 Japan Cup (2,400m) before his latest Dubai triumph.

Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard has suggested the Cox Plate’s temporary move to Flemington on Oct 24 makes the weight-for-age championship of Australasia more appealing, given the track’s spacious, galloping nature.

A start in Australia would also be notable because Graffard has never previously saddled a runner Down Under.

Though the Aiglemont-based trainer is keen for Calandagan to make his mark in Australia, he is also open to bringing him to the US for the first time, or back to Japan again.

“He’s important for the sport and a flagship horse, so we won’t be afraid to travel,” said Graffard to ITV Racing.

“The Breeders’ Cup could be an option, and I don’t see why not, but it might depend if we go back for the Japan Cup again.

“They are very hard races to win and American tracks are quite tight, so it might not really suit his abilities.

“The Cox Plate could be a possible, especially this year at Flemington, which is a big galloping track. But we don’t want to be too greedy and we need to think about it and respect the horse.

“I said to Princess Zahra, ‘I hope your passport is okay,’ because we are going to travel.”

The Breeders’ Cup will be one of 14 Grade 1 races held at Keeneland from Oct 30 to 31, while the Japan Cup at Tokyo racecourse is slated for Nov 29.

However, if Calandagan were to venture to Melbourne for his feature assignment, he would not be entering unfamiliar territory for international horses.

Overseas-trained runners have built a strong recent record in the Cox Plate, with Adelaide, Lys Gracieux, State Of Rest and Romantic Warrior all winning since 2014 when the race was run at Moonee Valley (racecourse currently under re-construction).

The nine-time winner’s career trajectory has been on a steadily upward curve.

After stakes wins at three years of age, including a commanding six-length victory in the 2024 Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes (2,400m) at Royal Ascot, Calandagan developed into a top-class older horse with his five Group 1 wins mentioned earlier.

An Australian campaign would also carry significance for the Aga Khan operation.

The world-renowned stud operation and its famous emerald green silks’ appearances in Australia have been scarce, with Verema in 2013 as the late Aga Khan’s first Melbourne Cup contender and first runner in Australia.

Unfortunately, the five-year-old mare was put down after she broke down in the Group 1 showpiece.

Calandagan would become one of the most significant horses the famed owner-breeding operation has sent to Australia should he make the trip for the Cox Plate. RACING AND SPORTS