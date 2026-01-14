French speed skater Loubineaud puts progress first as he prepares for Olympic debut

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Nov 14, 2025; Kearns, Utah, UNITED STATES; Timothy Loubineaud of France reacts to his world record time in the men's 5000m during the ISU Speedskating World Cup at Utah Olympic Oval. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images/File Photo

Jan 14 - Speed skater Timothy Loubineaud shattered the men's 5,000 metres world record two months ago but will be content to walk away from his first Olympics without a medal if he feels he has turned up in the best possible condition.

The Frenchman stunned the field at the World Cup in Salt Lake City in November, crossing the line in six minutes and 0.23 seconds to smash Swedish great Nils van der Poel's 2021 record of 6:01.56.

While the record thrust Loubineaud into the spotlight, it was steady performances across Olympic qualifying races that secured his status as a leading challenger in the 5,000 m, 10,000 m and mass-start disciplines in Milano-Cortina.

"I was pretty much not the most confident skater because the weekend before this race (in Salt Lake City), I saw some very good times from the trickier races from the Americans," Loubineaud told Reuters.

"But I never tried to focus on others - I just focused on myself and did everything as best as I could.

"The first step I did on the ice in Salt Lake, the first thing I thought was, 'Oh, today is going to be super fast.'

"That (record) was a pure moment of joy because I worked really hard during the summer to be a better skater. It was cool that it finally paid off."

Beyond the record, Loubineaud has built an impressive resume on the World Cup circuit, earning a bronze in the 10,000 m at Heerenveen in 2025-26 and a gold in the mass-start at Nagano in 2024-25.

When Loubineaud broke the world record, one of the first congratulatory messages came from his idol and friend, 5,000m and 10,000m Olympic champion Van der Poel.

"He has played a huge role in my career," Loubineaud said. "He taught me so many small details that only he can. I'm proud that together we made the skater I am today."

SKATING FAMILY

Born in Arcachon, a seaside resort town in southwest France, Loubineaud comes from a skating family - his mother was an artistic skater and his father played rink hockey.

He started roller skating at age five and switched to speed skating in 2017 after moving to Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

"I always wanted to be on the ice," he said, recalling how television coverage of the Winter Olympics had inspired him.

"I told my parents, 'This is what I want to do in life.' But in France, we didn't have anywhere to practice, so it was really hard."

He relocated to Bavaria in 2019 to train on Olympic-standard tracks at Inzell - an ambitious step for someone who had largely taught himself the sport.

Another major influence is compatriot Alexis Contin, who coached Loubineaud in Berlin and whose long-held French 10,000m record his pupil took in 2020.

"He had been more than just a coach. He became a great friend. I always wanted to be a skater like him," he explained.

'BEST VERSION OF MYSELF'

A police reservist, Loubineaud benefits from France's national athlete support programme, which offers both financial stability and career opportunities.

"That's the best choice I've made on the human side in the last few years," he said.

He also uses his platform to inspire youngsters - not by urging them to follow in his footsteps but by encouraging them to chase their own dreams.

"The most important thing is having something that motivates you when you wake up in the morning. And for me, my life is about becoming the best version of myself," he added.

Loubineaud could make history at Milano-Cortina as France has never won an Olympic medal in speed skating.

The 29-year-old, though, is keeping everything in perspective.

"You can be at the top for a time, but you can be at the lowest just as quick," Loubineaud said.

"I'm a very bad loser, but what's truly important is being the strongest version of myself every day. I want to be better than yesterday - that's my only goal.

"There's no magic in this sport - we work hard, we train hard, and I won't be ashamed to say I want to be at my strongest. If there's a medal, that's good. If not, it won't change my life." REUTERS