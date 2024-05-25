French skateboarder Max Berguin eyes a spot at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

SINGAPORE – Frenchman Max Berguin’s love affair with skateboarding began with art.

About a decade ago, the teenager was on his way to a street art exhibition with his mother when they lost their way and ended up at a skatepark in Rouen, France.

The detour sparked his interest and it did not take long for him to discover his passion for the sport.

When he was 15, his family relocated over 800km from Rouen to Bayonne, a city on the South-west of France, so that he could pursue skateboarding more seriously.

Now 19, Berguin is a full-time athlete and while he will not be competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, he is eyeing a spot at the next edition in Los Angeles.

It has been only three years since skateboarding made its debut at the Tokyo Games, but Berguin noted that its inclusion in the Olympic roster has been a game changer.

He said: “It’s getting more support. It’s now considered as a proper sport, it’s recognised now because it’s an official sport at the Olympics. It’s much more professional now. There’s a French team, you can earn a living from it, it’s a proper job.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of Artletics, an event organised by the Embassy of France in Singapore and Art Outreach Singapore at the Somerset Skate Park.

The event on May 25 and 26, which is part of the vOilah! France Singapore Festival, saw Berguin’s interests merge as urban sports athletes and street artists gathered to showcase their talents.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, the focus on urban sports is a nod to the inclusion of skateboarding and breaking – which will make its Olympic bow – at the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games.

On the increased support for skateboarding in France, Berguin added: “Now it’s not just a hobby, it’s a real sport that people need to train for properly. You have to eat well, you have to take care of your body physically and mentally.

“Now you can have a mental health coach, there are a lot of things that are put together to make sure that we succeed.”

While Berguin did not qualify for the Games, he has shown glimpses of his potential.

He was crowned champion of the France Street Skateboard 2023 and also struck gold in the 2023 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival in Slovenia.