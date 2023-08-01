French rider Baudin disqualified from Giro for banned painkiller

French rider Alex Baudin (bottom left) competes during the twentieth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS - French rider Alex Baudin has been disqualified from this year’s Giro d’Italia after testing positive for a prohibited painkiller, the sport’s governing body said on Monday.

The 22-year-old AG2R rider gave samples which contained Tramadol during the 17th stage on May 24. He has ten days to appeal, the UCI said.

Baudin has not been banned from participating in future competitions, as taking Tramadol is a violation of UCI medical regulations, the first for the rider, and not “a violation of anti-doping rules”, explained the UCI.

Tramadol is viewed as a possible health risk rather than as a performance enhancer.

Colombian climber Nairo Quintana was disqualified from last year’s Tour de France for using this synthetic opioid.

Since 2019, the UCI have banned the use of Tramadol, a painkiller previously allowed in cycling.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will add Tramadol to its list of prohibited products as of Jan 1, 2024. AFP

More On This Topic
Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez provisionally suspended amid doping probe
Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard tested four times in last two days

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top