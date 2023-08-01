French rider Baudin disqualified from Giro for banned painkiller

PARIS - French rider Alex Baudin has been disqualified from this year’s Giro d’Italia after testing positive for a prohibited painkiller, the sport’s governing body said on Monday.

The 22-year-old AG2R rider gave samples which contained Tramadol during the 17th stage on May 24. He has ten days to appeal, the UCI said.

Baudin has not been banned from participating in future competitions, as taking Tramadol is a violation of UCI medical regulations, the first for the rider, and not “a violation of anti-doping rules”, explained the UCI.

Tramadol is viewed as a possible health risk rather than as a performance enhancer.

Colombian climber Nairo Quintana was disqualified from last year’s Tour de France for using this synthetic opioid.

Since 2019, the UCI have banned the use of Tramadol, a painkiller previously allowed in cycling.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will add Tramadol to its list of prohibited products as of Jan 1, 2024. AFP