Weather delays big air skiing women’s final at Winter Olympics

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A giant screen indicates a competition delay due to heavy snowfall prior to the women's big air final at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on Feb 16, 2026.

LIVIGNO, Italy - The start of the women's big air final at the Winter Olympics was delayed by more than an hour on Feb 16 because of snow and wind.

The competition, originally scheduled for 6.30pm GMT (2.30am on Feb 17, Singapore time), was due to start at 7.45pm GMT (3.45am on Feb 17, Singapore time), organisers in the Italian Olympic venue of Livigno said.

China's Eileen Gu was preparing to defend her gold medal in the big air event. She and other athletes were standing at the top of the 55-metre jump when the postponement came.

One of the top medal hopefuls, Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland, pulled out just before the start of the race due to injury in a crash. REUTERS