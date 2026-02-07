Freestyle skiing-Double champion Gu rebounds after fall to make slopestyle final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 7 - Double Olympic champion Eileen Gu rebounded from a fall in her first slopestyle run at the Milano Cortina Winter Games on Saturday, qualifying for the finals with a polished second run and setting up a battle with reigning gold medallist Mathilde Gremaud from Switzerland.

American-born Gu, who represents her mother's country of China at the Olympics, lost her balance early in her first run and slipped off the first rail, an obstacle that tripped up several competitors on a sunny day in the northern Italian mountain town of Livigno.

She took a safer course on her next run to secure second place overall in the qualifying round, just behind Gremaud. The 22-year-old said on Thursday she had nothing to prove at the Games after becoming the first person to win three freestyle skiing medals at a single Olympics, in Beijing in 2022.

Britain’s Kirsty Muir finished third among the riders who qualified for Monday's final. Italy's Maria Gasslitter claimed the 12th and final spot.

Muir said she was relieved and excited to finish third and make it through to the finals, adding that qualifications are more stressful than finals because “it’s your moment to make it”.

In the last few days of training sessions several skiers said they were impressed with the slopes at the Mottolino ski park in the Alpine town, noting, however, that the slopestyle course had longer rails that were closer together than typical World Cup courses, affecting the way they would piece together their tricks.

Canada's Megan Oldham, seventh in the qualifiers, said the Livigno venue was "a very technical course, so it's easy to make a little mistake that takes out the whole run." REUTERS