Freestyle skiing: China's Gu 'super happy' after claiming second straight World Cup half-pipe gold

(REUTERS) - China's Eileen Gu recovered from a disappointing first run to claim her second victory in three days in the half-pipe competition at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Calgary, Canada.

She recorded 92.80 points to beat local favourite Rachael Karker (89.40) and American Hanna Faulhaber (88.60) on Saturday (Jan 1) to secure her third win in three half-pipe competitions so far this season.

"I'm super, super happy," said the 18-year-old, who is tipped to win gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics from Feb 4 to 20.

"I've been saying that the biggest thing for me is getting competition experience, especially with people like Rachael or Cassie (Sharpe) in this field, who I look up to so much.

"So, to just be in this field and do my best is what I always strive for."

With the final half-pipe event scheduled to take place at Mammoth Mountain in California next week, Gu leads the overall standings on 300 points, 80 ahead of Karker in second place and Faulhaber third on 185 points.

In the men's competition, Canada's Brendan Mackay scored 93.40 points to win a second consecutive World Cup event in his home town ahead of American Alex Ferreira (90.40), while Noah Bowman, also from Calgary, finished third with 88 points.