Freestyle skiing-Canadian Kingsbury to end glittering career on home snow

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FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Dual Moguls Victory Ceremony - Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, Livigno, Italy - February 15, 2026. Gold medallist Mikael Kingsbury of Canada celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

March 27 - Five-times Olympic medallist Mikael Kingsbury will bring his glittering moguls career to a close this weekend on familiar snow, retiring after the Canadian freestyle skiing championships on his home course of Sommet Saint‑Sauveur in Quebec.

The 33‑year‑old Canadian leaves the sport as one of its defining figures, winning two Olympic gold medals and climbing the medal podium at each of his four Winter Games.

Kingsbury added the final touches to his legacy at last month's Milano Cortina Games, where he soared to silver in the individual event and struck gold in the Games debut of the dual moguls event in which he was the oldest competitor.

Kingsbury's 18-month-old son Henrik watched from the finish area in Livigno, Italy last month, wearing a red knit cap with the words "Go Mik".

"The last dance. I'm ready for it," Kingsbury told the CBC. "It's been in the back of my mind for quite a long time."

The skier affectionately known as "The King" became the most decorated moguls skier in World Cup history, racking up a record 100 victories and 143 podium finishes.

He collected 29 Crystal Globes and won nine world championship titles. REUTERS