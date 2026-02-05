Freestyle Skiing-Canada's McMorris 'feeling good' after crash in training run

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

2022 Beijing Olympics - Snowboard - Men's Snowboard Big Air Final - Run 2 - Big Air Shougang, Beijing, China - February 15, 2022. Mark McMorris of Canada reacts as he falls during his run. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 5 - Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris, a three-times Olympic bronze medallist set to compete in his fourth Winter Games at Milano Cortina, was "feeling good" on Thursday following a crash on the slopes that put his status for the big air event in doubt.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said it would make a decision by 4 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on whether McMorris could participate in the big air qualifying rounds that kick off on Thursday evening in the ski town of Livigno.

"He is feeling good and appreciates the support and well-wishes from fans," a Team Canada statement said.

McMorris suffered a "heavy crash" on Wednesday after landing a practice run. He was taken off the mountain on a stretcher and transported to hospital "as a precaution," Team Canada said.

He has since been released and was scheduled to undergo follow-up testing on Thursday afternoon, the statement said.

McMorris won bronze medals in slopestyle at Sochi 2014, Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022.

The 32-year-old has battled through injuries throughout his career, including a 2017 crash in which he broke his jaw and left arm, ruptured his spleen, suffered a pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed lung.

On Tuesday, he said he was feeling fit and looking forward to competing at the Games. REUTERS