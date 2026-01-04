Freestyle skiing-Australian teen Brown claims her first World Cup win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 4 - Indra Brown became the youngest Australian to win a freeski halfpipe World Cup event on Saturday after the 15-year-old took top spot in Calgary to boost her chances of grabbing a spot at next month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Brown, who matched the record held by Sweden's Jennie-Lee Burmansson during the 2017-18 season, also became the only Australian to have secured more than two freeski halfpipe World Cup podiums, surpassing Davina Williams and Amy Sheehan.

Making her debut on the tour in December, Brown opened her season with a third-place finish at Secret Garden in China's Hebei province, and followed that up by being runner-up at the event in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

"I'm just full of joy, super happy that I was able to land a run and ski how I did today in these conditions," said Brown, who bagged the World Cup leader's yellow bib halfway through the season with 240 points. "I'm really happy and stoked."

Brown took the early lead in Calgary with a first-run score of 85.20. China's Zhang Kexin earned silver, while American Svea Irving took bronze.

Final selections for Australia's team for the Winter Games is set to be locked in after the Aspen Snowmass World Cup event from January 7-10.

The Winter Olympics run from February 6-22. REUTERS