Freestyle-Germany's Maier wins gold in women's ski cross

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 20 - Daniela Maier of Germany claimed the gold medal in women's ski cross at the Winter Olympics on Friday, sliding across the finish line in the Italian Alps just ahead of Switzerland's Fanny Smith.

Defending gold medallist Sandra Naeslund of Sweden took bronze under light snowfall in the northern Italian town of Livigno.

Ski cross features high-speed races between four riders down a winding course filled with bumps and jumps.

The sport is known for being unpredictable with competitors often knocking into each other and crashing.

Friday's final featured a battle between the top four ski cross competitors in World Cup rankings.

Maier, 29, took the lead early in the last race and did not let up. Smith and Maier had tied for bronze four years ago at the Beijing Olympics.

At the medal ceremony, Maier leaped onto the top spot on the podium, jumped up and down and kissed her gold medal.

A large crowd of Italian fans turned out to watch hometown hero Jole Galli, who grew up in Livigno. The 30-year-old made it to the small final but she tumbled after crossing her skis and did not finish her last run, ending in eighth place.

Marielle Thompson of Canada, who took silver in Beijing, was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

The men's ski cross medal contest is scheduled for Saturday. REUTERS