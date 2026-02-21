US freeskier Alex Ferreira completes Winter Olympic set with halfpipe gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Gold medalist Alex Ferreira from the USA celebrates after the men's freeski halfpipe finals at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Feb 20, 2026.

LIVIGNO, Italy - US freestyle skier Alex Ferreira won Olympic gold on Feb 20 to complete his set of medals, soaring to victory in a men’s halfpipe final littered with errors.

Ferreira, who aready had a silver and bronze in his collection, posted a winning score of 93.75 after a sublime effort on his third and final run of the competition under the lights in Livigno.

He dislodged Henry Sildaru from top spot but the Estonian’s silver was still his country’s first medal of the Milan-Cortina Games.

Canada’s Brendan Mackay took bronze with a best score of 91.00.

The final, featuring 11 competitors, started in bizarre fashion with Canada’s Andrew Longino the only athlete able to put down a reasonable score of 76.50 in the first run.

The pattern of mishaps continued at the start of run two but the competition changed complexion when Ferreira posted 90.50 to set a new standard.

That was immediately topped by Sildaru, who scored 92.75.

But Ferreira found an extra gear on his final run and the Estonian teenager fell agonisingly short with a 93.00, forcing him to settle for second place.

Ferreira won halfpipe silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and followed up with bronze in Beijing four years later.

But now he has experienced standing on top of the podium at the age of 31.

Alex Ferreira reacts after his second run of the men's freeski halfpipe final on Feb 20, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

US skier Hunter Hess, who was labelled a “loser” by President Donald Trump for saying he had mixed feelings about representing America in the current political climate, finished in 10th spot.

Speaking after the qualifiers earlier on Feb 20, Hess said was embracing the label and that the furore had boosted his motivation.

New Zealand’s world champion Finley Melville Ives suffered a hard fall in the qualifiers that put him out of contention for the final.

It was the second serious incident in two days in the discipline after Cassie Sharpe’s crash during the women’s halfpipe qualifying.

New Zealand’s Olympic team said Melville Ives was “stable and positive” following his tumble.

The halfpipe event carries a high level of risk as skiers must perform a series of aerial tricks by propelling themselves off the edge of a semi-cylindrical course.

The inner height of the walls is 7.2 metres and the athletes soar high above the lip of the half-pipe. AFP