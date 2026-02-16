Freedmans in search of another Group 1 sprint

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Fresh off a victory in the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes (1,600m) on Feb 14, the Anthony and Sam Freedman stable will look to add another Group 1 sprint race to their resume at Caulfield.

Tropicus and Point Barrow will target the Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield on Feb 21.

The 1,100m sprint event has been the autumn speed test in Melbourne for the handicappers and, like their stablemate and Lightning Stakes’ winner Tentyris, both horses are entered in the Oakleigh Plate first-up.

Tropicus, a son of Too Darn Hot, has not been sighted since finishing sixth to the Clayton Douglas-trained Giga Kick in the Group 1 Champions Sprint (1,200m) at Flemington on Nov 8, 2025, while Point Barrow – a daughter of Blue Point – has been rested since taking out the Group 3 Red Roses Stakes (1,100m) at Flemington on Nov 6, 2025.

Sam Freedman said both sprinters had had the ideal preparation for their return on Feb 21, but they have different racing patterns.

Point Barrow enters the sprint feature on the back of two jump-outs under her belt, with the most recent one at Balnarring on Jan 28 when ridden by Jamie Melham, who has the ride at Caulfield for the first time under race conditions.

“She’s had a great prep so far,” said Freedman of the three-year-old filly.

“She’s ready to run a really good race and just needs a bit of luck.

“She’s a bit like Tentyris. She sits back and has that powerful finish, and hopefully, it’s a similar result.”

Tropicus won his first jump-out at Mornington on Jan 7 before finishing second – just in front of Tentyris – also at Mornington on Jan 22.

Freedman said the Oakleigh Plate was a nice option for Tropicus with his liking for Caulfield and the 1,100m course.

Two starts back, the four-year-old galloper led until the shadows before Giga Kick claimed him in the Group 2 Schillaci Stakes (1,100m) at Caulfield on Oct 11, 2025.

“He’s got a great Caulfield record, and 1,100 metres first-up suits him,” said Freedman.

“Tactically for him, it’s better as he’ll be on the speed, but I just don’t know what weight he’ll get.

“I thought he might get 52 (kilos) in a normal year, but it looks like he might be up around the 56 mark, which will mark it a hard weight for him to carry, but he’ll take luck out of it by being up there.”

RACING AND SPORTS