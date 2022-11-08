Freediving: Two national records fall at Singapore national championships

SINGAPORE – Going into the Nov 5-6 Singapore Freediving National Championship, Ethan Maniam knew he had to be as calm as possible, especially after his goggles flooded at his previous meet in August, which ruined his attempt.

Using that experience as a benchmark, he knew what to expect in his third competition since picking up the sport in August 2021. To prepare, he did yoga every day and practised meditation to relax himself.

He told The Straits Times: “I came into this meet holding Murphy’s law in my mind. In the week leading up to this competition, I did a lot of visualisation training and tried to prepare myself for different scenarios.

“My equipment was a bit misplaced during this meet but it was OK, I just took the attitude that whatever happens, I can sort it out.”

His effort paid off when he clocked 179m to rewrite the dynamic with bifins national record. The old record of 151m had been broken by fellow competitor Coleman Yee who recorded a dive of 160m just 30 minutes before Maniam’s dive.

In the women’s event, Elys Lai, who competed in June’s world championships, rewrote her record by one metre with a 190m dive.

In this discipline, a diver must cover as much distance underwater as possible with the aid of a fin attached to each foot.

Despite knowing he was the new national record holder, Maniam, 22, was simply relieved that his dive had gone smoothly and credited the work he had done in the week for the result.

The Year 4 National University of Singapore medicine undergraduate said: “Any competition is very stressful and anxiety-inducing, especially when you have only one attempt. At the venue, I told myself ‘no expectations’.

“I knew what I was capable of, I was just going to go there, do my best and relax through it all. During my dive, I thought it would be quite cool to break a national record and hold one for once in my life, so I decided to keep pushing and I was pleasantly surprised I did it.”

He also had to juggle school, his hospital attachment and training – which consists of pool sessions, lifting weights, runs and yoga.

It was tough, but he managed by being flexible, he said, adding that he also used the sport as a respite from school as it helps him focus on the present instead of external worries.

“It’s a sport that makes you feel uncomfortable because your body is telling you to stop and it induces anxiety. But to do well, you need to overcome all of them by keeping a clear mind so you feel very relaxed.

“I just try to be present in my mind and work through the stress of daily life to get myself in the zone when I’m diving.

“My goal is to do my best at every juncture. I may not be going the furthest, but I’m enjoying the process and my biggest goal is to continue doing the sport and spreading awareness about it.”