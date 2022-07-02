Freediving: Self-funded Elys Lai, 44, gains national records and confidence at World C'ship

SINGAPORE - Local freediver Elys Lai got her money's worth on her self-funded World Freediving Championship expedition when she set two national records at the June 20-24 competition in Burgas, Bulgaria.

In doing so, she now owns all four national records in the pool disciplines.

The customer service executive, who practises once or twice a week, told The Straits Times: "I feel very happy that my training has paid off. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, my training has been more confined to the pool.

"I hope to improve on all my results and technique, hit 200m in dynamic with fins during competition, and also do better in the open water disciplines, which requires a different kind of training for the body to adapt to the different conditions and pressure."

The 44-year-old claimed her first record in Bulgaria in the dynamic with bi-fins event on June 20 when she placed sixth with a distance of 180m to eclipse training buddy Patricia Ong's mark of 174m.

Three days later, she was 12th in the static apnea event after holding her breath for 6min 4sec to overtake Paola Seow's old record of 5:36.

In the other events, she was ninth in the dynamic with fins (181m) and 17th in the dynamic without fins (112m) categories. Her national records for these are 189m and 125m respectively.

Overall, she finished fourth with 309.3 points, behind Poland's Magdalena Solich-Talanda (340.5) and Julia Kozerska (326.7) and Sweden's Paula Johnsson (313.6).

The dynamic events typically require athletes to cover the longest distance possible in a pool on a single breath, while for static apnea, competitors need to hold their breath for as long as possible with their face down and respiratory tracts submerged.

Lai first picked up freediving from a course in Phuket when she turned 40 in February 2018. She has a habit of doing something unique on her birthdays, and had previously tried cliff-jumping and marathon-running.

This was after she had "lost confidence" in herself after a failed marriage in 2015.

Lai, who has a 17-year-old son, said: "I had a lot of self-doubt and kept worrying about failure. I wanted to change this and freediving gave me a very different feeling from other sports. I'm able to find the inner me and enjoy the calmness when I'm submerged underwater. I also learnt to trust myself more."

Thus began her freediving journey, as she trains for the dynamic disciplines with coach Fu Qingxiang at Freedive XQ, where she is also now an instructor. She also trains with Tom Way for static apnea.