Freediving on the rise in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Freediving may be a niche sport in Singapore, but the sport is growing in numbers with an estimated 200 active divers in the community.

The competitions hosted in the Republic, such as last Saturday’s Ultimate Freediving Challenge (UFC) 5 competition at Bukit Merah Swimming Complex, have also drew overseas competitors.

Fu Xingqiang, a 38-year-old Singaporean who organised the competition, broke the national record in the pool dynamic using bifins discipline with a distance of 226m.

He said: “This community is developing quite well. We have four or five (freediving) schools here and all of them do well.

“We have also attracted a lot of good divers from around the world to join our competitions. I think it’s a very good freediving environment in Singapore.”

Freediving is a form of underwater diving that is done without breathing gear. There are mainly two types of disciplines – one is constant, where the diver descends into the water, while the other is pool, where the diver travels horizontally.

In pool, there are two sub-categories. The first is dynamic, where divers swim the furthest distance in a single breath. The second is static, in which divers stay still and hold their breath in the water for as long as possible.

The UFC 5 competition was a dynamic competition. It was held under official International Association for the Development of Apnea rules, and was set up to help divers like him get more experience.

“The more competitions you do, the more confident and experienced you are, to prepare for the bigger events like the world championships,” he explained. “There are many competitive freedivers out there who like to compete, so I know they will come and join.”

On eclipsing the record at the event, Fu said: “This has always been what I wanted to do.

“I normally don’t compete in this discipline, so I feel very satisfied.”

Fu, who is a chemical engineer, started training for the event at the start of the year. However, he still felt the competition jitters.

“The conditions were different because it was held in the daytime, (whereas) in training it is at night.”