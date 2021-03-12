'Freak of nature' Williams offloads rugby boots

WELLINGTON • Dual-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams announced his retirement from rugby yesterday but the New Zealander is not giving up on sport, saying he wants to concentrate on his boxing career.

The 35-year-old, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, confirmed he would no longer play for National Rugby League (NRL) outfit Sydney Roosters.

"A massive thank you to the public and fans for all the support over the years. To my many teammates, thanks for the lessons and help along the way," he tweeted.

"It wasn't a perfect journey, but the lessons have helped shape me into the man I'm proud to be off the field today."

He won World Cups in 2011 and 2015, as well as numerous Bledisloe Cup titles and Rugby Championships. He also won NRL Premierships in 2004 and 2013, represented New Zealand in rugby sevens at the 2016 Olympics and won all seven of his professional heavyweight boxing bouts.

Renowned for his miracle one-handed offloads and fierce tackling, Williams had a reputation as one of the most dedicated trainers in rugby. Off the field, the devout Muslim used his profile to speak up on causes such as refugee welfare and cultural tolerance.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen rated Williams as the best athlete he has worked with.

"The best athlete I've coached from a pure athlete sense, he's a freak of nature," he said last year.

The All Blacks paid tribute to the 58-Test veteran, who hung up his international boots following the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"The offload king. Thank you for all you've given to New Zealand rugby and fans all around the world. Enjoy retirement uso (brother in Samoan)," the team tweeted.

Williams said retiring from team sports would allow longer preparation for his boxing bouts.

"I spoke to my manager, I said, 'Bro, I'm keen to get back into the ring, I've got a couple of years, I'm 35'," he told Channel Nine."I spoke to the wife first and she had blank eyes but like usual, she supported me."

