Frank Lampard confident Chelsea will rise to Real Madrid challenge

WOLVERHAMPTON – Newly installed Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard dismissed suggestions he should be fearing a trip to face Real Madrid on Wednesday after seeing his side beaten 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in his first game back at the club.

Lampard was put in charge of the Blues until the end of the season on Thursday, just over two years since his first spell as manager at Stamford Bridge ended.

Defeat at Molineux left Chelsea still languishing in 11th in the English Premier League table despite spending a world record amount of over £500 million (S$828.2 million) on new players in one season. However, they have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they face holders Real in the first leg in Spain on Thursday.

Real were in sparkling form as they thrashed Barcelona 4-0 in midweek to reach the Copa del Rey final and made light work of Premier League opposition in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate win over Liverpool.

“If you are worried, don’t come. The players shouldn’t be. We have a huge game waiting for us on Wednesday where everything changes,” said Lampard.

Despite the appointment of a third manager this season, there was little change on the pitch from Chelsea as they were again lacking in goal threat and undone by one moment of magic in Matheus Nunes’ superb winner. The Blues now have scored 29 goals from 30 league games and have not found the back of the net in their last three league matches.

Lampard believes he does have the talent at his disposal to turn things around, but also recognised there was work to be done on building confidence to tackle the goal drought.

“It’s a big task managing Chelsea. We know we’re not in a position we want to be in. You have to have more aggression in your game, more speed and more competitive duels which go your way,” he said.

“We have to find the reasons and solutions for that (goal drought). The only way I know is to work. Some players here haven’t got a history of scoring goals, maybe fresh to the league or are new players. You have to give them time and work with them.” AFP, REUTERS