Francilien can come out tops over longer

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) EMERALD FORGE copped a bump out of the gates in her last start when finishing behind newcomer (11) VARACHINO’S CHAMP. The former is entitled to have come on from that comeback run and may well improve to turn the tables on the latter, who is also engaged to run at an earlier meeting.

(1) LILAC SNOW and (7) WINTER WEDDING have the form and experience to acquit themselves competitively.

Race 2 (1,700m)

(4) KAVOMOLKA has improved with each outing and the form of his career-best, last-start third has been franked. With further progress, he could be hard to beat.

(5) THOONSIL has finished in the money in each of his three outings and would not need to improve much in first-time blinkers to fight out the finish.

(1) NARETOI would have come on from an encouraging Highveld introduction and should have a say in the outcome too.

(11) GONNA CATCH YOU completes the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(4) KORCULA came from a long way back when she ran a fast-finishing fourth over 1,450m last time, suggesting the step-up to this distance will be more to her liking.

(2) BLOOD OF EDEN and (3) INTO DANCING are effective over the trip and will make life difficult for the selection.

(1) FUTURE SUCCESS had legitimate excuses for a disappointing last start, but she could make her presence felt to bounce back to her earlier form.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) FRANCILIEN deserves to get her head in front after three fast-finishing seconds over 1,200m, and the step-up to this distance could be just what she needs to do so. Huge chance.

(8) DAISY JONES was fourth in a 3YO Grade 3 race over this trip on Charity Mile day. A repeat of that performance, off a four-point higher mark, will put her right in the firing line.

Class dropper (4) ARASHI and the returning (6) WINGS OF ICE have the means to make their presence felt too.

Race 5 (1,400m)

Many with chances in a big field, but it could pay to follow the progress of debut winner (3) GRACE’S KISS who is open to any amount of improvement.

(1) FIRE IN HER SOUL and (5) RINGA RINGA ROSES have shown enough to be competitive and also have room for progress.

(13) CONCORDIA have earning potential too.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) PALACE PRINCE did not go unnoticed last time when fifth in a 3YO Grade 3 race over this trip. A repeat of that performance off an unchanged mark could suffice.

There are dangers aplenty, including consistent hard-knockers (3) BIG UNIT and (10) OPEN HIGHWAY.

Lightly raced 4YO (8) HEMISPHERE may have more to offer over this extended trip, so he is best kept onside.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(9) MANYELETI blitzed her opposition over track and trip on her debut. She is open to any amount of improvement on her reappearance.

(4) ALPINE JET was supported in a 1,000m feature last time, so she should not be hastily overlooked, especially in her peak outing.

(8) ANCHORAGE was outclassed in a 1,450m Grade 2 race on her 3YO debut, but this shorter trip should be more to her liking.

(3) GLASTONBURY has not been seen since running in a 2YO Grade 1 race, so she should not be taken lightly either on her reappearance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) VANAKKAM has taken a liking to this distance. A repeat of the performance that saw her finish second against male rivals in a stronger race last time should be good enough this time.

(2) SPIRITRIX is also a class dropper with genuine credentials.

Last-start maiden winner (5) VAMANOS will be tested, but is an improving 3YO filly capable of acquitting herself competitively.

The consistent (14) TIME FOR CHARITY cannot be ignored.

Race 9 (1,100m)

Class dropper (2) ONE TIGER finished a good second last time and races off an unchanged mark.

Debut winner (1) ICE DRAGON had legitimate excuses for a disappointing last start, so he deserves another chance.

(4) HIS LORDSHIP and (3) PALACE REVOLT also have the means to play a role in the outcome.