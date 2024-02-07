France's Willemse to miss next two Six Nations games after suspension

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - February 12, 2022 France's Paul Willemse in action during a lineout REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

France lock Paul Willemse will miss their Six Nations games against Scotland and Italy after receiving a four-week suspension following his red card against Ireland.

Willemse was sent off following his second high hit of the night around the half-hour mark in the 38-17 loss against Ireland in their Six Nations opener on Friday.

He will miss Saturday's game against Scotland at Murrayfield as well their game at home to Italy on Feb. 25.

"Mitigating factors were applied by the Committee reducing the six-week entry point by two weeks, resulting in a sanction of four weeks for this offence," an independent disciplinary committee said on Tuesday.

Willemse was sin-binned after seven minutes when his shoulder connected with Andrew Porter's head. He received his second yellow card and was sent off for a high tackle on Caelan Doris.

He will be able to return for France's game in Wales on March. 10. They round off their campaign at home to England the following week. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top