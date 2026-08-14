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France’s Florent Manaudou, Olympic 50m freestyle champion, retires at 35

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Florent Manaudou, one of France’s greatest swimmers, departs with six Olympic medals.

Florent Manaudou, one of France’s greatest swimmers, departs with six Olympic medals.

PHOTO: REUTERS

PARIS - French swimmer Florent Manaudou, the 2012 Olympic champion in 50m freestyle, announced he would bid farewell to the sport on Aug 15 at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris.

“Two years later, I’m announcing the end,” the 35-year-old told France TV on Aug 13, referring to the fact he has not competed since the 2024 Paris Games, where he claimed bronze in his signature event.

Manaudou, one of France’s greatest swimmers, departs with six Olympic medals. As well as the gold in 2012, he captured three silvers and two bronzes across appearances at four Games.

The younger brother of Laure, 2004 Olympic champion, also bagged multiple World Championship titles. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.