France's Jalibert out of Six Nations clash with Italy

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v France - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 15, 2026 France's Matthieu Jalibert in action with Wales' Eddie James. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

PARIS, Feb 21 - France flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert has been ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations clash at home to Italy, the French Rugby Federation announced on Saturday without giving the reason.

Winger Gael Drean will replace him in the starting XV for his first cap, with fullback Thomas Ramos moving to flyhalf while winger Theo Attissogbe takes over the number 15 jersey.

The bench remains unchanged as Drean was not in the original squad for the match.

Losing Jalibert is a setback for France, with the 24-year-old instrumental in their emphatic victories against Ireland (36-14) and Wales (54-12) earlier in the competition. REUTERS

