France win Rugby World Cup warm-up test against Fiji

NANTES, France - France survived an uncomfortable examination of their World Cup potential as they won their penultimate warm-up test 34-17 against Fiji in Nantes on Saturday.

The boot of fullback Melvyn Jaminet, returning to the team for the first time in more than a year after a series of injuries, provided 19 points as a French team full of players looking to win a World Cup squad berth outscored the Pacific islanders by three tries to two.

Frontrowers Peato Mauvaka and Uini Atonio scored the home team’s first two tries before a clever interception by replacement loose forward Sekou Macalou added another to open up a 14-point lead on the hour mark and settle the outcome.

Fiji showed their physical prowess in crashing over for tries by Tevita Ikanivere and captain Semi Radradra, with flyhalf Caleb Muntz adding two conversions and a penalty.

France, whose 33-man World Cup squad will be announced on Monday, won three penalties in the opening 10 minutes and elected to kick them all over, with Jaminet ensuring they raced into an early lead.

Expansive passing stretched Fijian defences to allow Mauvaka to score the first try in the 29th minute but Fiji hit back almost immediately with Ikanivere bursting over the line despite close attention from the French defence.

France went into the break 21-10 ahead when tighthead Atonio scored his try and the hosts stretched their lead straight after the break through another Jaminet penalty, eager to take every opportunity to make sure they kept ahead of the dangerous islanders, who won on their last visit to France five years ago.

But Fiji kept asking questions with their determination to run the ball and attempt to penetrate the France defence and when Radradra scored in the 51st minute, the home lead was cut to seven points.

Eight minutes later, however, Macalou intercepted the ball and then showed a cleanset of heels to run away almost half the length of the field for France’s third try and offer the hosts some breathing space.

France finish their World Cup preparations at home to Australia in Paris next Sunday before the opening game of the tournament against New Zealand on Sept 8. REUTERS