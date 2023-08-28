France win final World Cup warm-up over beleaguered Wallabies

Rugby Union - France v Australia - World Cup Warm Up - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 27, 2023 France players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - France v Australia - World Cup Warm Up - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 27, 2023 Australia's Issak Fines-Leleiwasa in action with France's Paul Boudehent REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - France v Australia - World Cup Warm Up - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 27, 2023 Australia's Langi Gleeson in action with France's Romain Taofifenua REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - France v Australia - World Cup Warm Up - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 27, 2023 France players huddle during the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - France v Australia - World Cup Warm Up - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 27, 2023 General view of fans inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
PARIS - Two tries from flying winger Damian Penaud helped World Cup hosts France complete their preparations for next month’s tournament with a 41-17 victory over Australia on Sunday, a result that handed the Wallabies a fifth successive defeat.

It was the kind of statement the French would have been hoping to make a fortnight before they kick off the World Cup at the same Stade de France venue, although they only outscored the youthful Australians by four tries to three.

The boot of fullback Thomas Ramos made an emphatic contribution with 16 points, condemning Australia to yet another loss under coach Eddie Jones.

Jonathan Danty and Gabin Villiere scored France’s other tries while Mark Nawaqanitawase, Fraser McReight and Suliasi Vunivalu were Australian try scorers. REUTERS

