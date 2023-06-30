France rugby prop Haouas sentenced to new 18-month prison term for assault

MONTPELLIER, France – France rugby prop Mohamed Haouas on Friday received his second prison sentence in two months, as he was given an 18-month term – nine of them suspended – for aggravated assault.

The 29-year-old’s punishment comes a month after he was sentenced to a year in jail for having hit his wife.

His sentence on Friday will more than likely result in him having to go to jail, said his lawyer Marc Gallix, who added that he would appeal.

Gallix conceded the sentence of the court for the offence committed in 2014 “was not harsh” because “one sees clearly that he is the most involved, that he inflicts the most aggressive punches”.

“If one adds the nine months from today’s judgment to the 12 months for the marital violence, if I do not appeal and the punishment is definitive, he will go to prison,” he added.

Gallix said he hoped that by appealing, Haouas could serve his one-year sentence out of prison either by wearing an electronic bracelet or due to parental duties as he has a child aged under 10 – the appeal court could take two years to issue a decision.

The player’s latest problems emanated from a brawl he and around a dozen friends became involved in with a nightclub owner outside a bakery on Jan 1, 2014 after emerging from a discotheque.

The prosecutor compared Haouas and his five co-accused of acting like a “pack of wolves” and that Haouas had been their leader.

The judge deciding on how he serves his year’s sentence for assaulting his wife is due to deliver the decision in the autumn.

Fall from grace

Gallix said it would be preferable if Haouas should not wear a bracelet and instead was out on parental duties whereby he could also undergo psychological counselling and a marital violence awareness course.

This would permit the 16-cap prop to “exercise his profession”, he said.

Haouas is due to play for Top 14 side Clermont next term – the club lost a case on Monday demanding that his contract be cancelled.

They have the right to appeal.