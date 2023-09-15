France pushed all the way by battling Uruguay

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Uruguay - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 14, 2023 France's Cameron Woki in action during a line out REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Uruguay - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 14, 2023 Uruguay's Felipe Aliaga in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Uruguay - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 14, 2023 France's Arthur Vincent in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Uruguay - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 14, 2023 Uruguay's Manuel Ardao in action with France's Cameron Woki REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Uruguay - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 14, 2023 Uruguay's Nicolas Freitas scores their first try REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago

LILLE, France - France backed up their opening night win over New Zealand with a highly entertaining 27-12 victory over Uruguay on Thursday as the inspired outsiders made the second-string hosts work desperately hard for their points while scoring two fine tries.

Uruguay stunned the home fans when Nicolas Freitas scooped up a loose ball to score the opening try after six minutes and though Antoine Hastoy and the boot of Melvyn Jaminet edged France clear, they were lucky to lead 13-5 at halftime after a second try for the visitors by Felipe Etcheverry was harshly ruled out for obstruction.

They were not to be denied 13 minutes after the break though as Baltazar Amaya scored a brilliant try that Etcheverry converted to bring Uruguay, playing with remarkable confidence, within a point.

France, struggling with discipline all night, hit back quickly with a try by Peato Mauvaka and but were still unable to take command and managed only one more, for Louis Bielle-Biarrey. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top