France eye World Cup after Six Nations triumph

PARIS • France finally claimed the Six Nations Grand Slam on Saturday after years of frustration and some near misses and can now look towards next year's World Cup on home soil with confidence.

Les Bleus played some superb rugby as they beat England 25-13 at the Stade de France for their first title since 2010, the year of their previous Grand Slam.

France will move up above New Zealand to second in the world rankings, for the first time since 2007, behind world champions South Africa - and less than 18 months before they host the sport's extravaganza, they are building momentum.

Under Fabien Galthie, who took over as head coach in the wake of their 2019 World Cup quarter-final exit to Wales, they finished second in the Six Nations in 2020 behind England on points difference and were again runners-up, to Wales, last year.

"There's a lot of joy. When you win it means you've been doing good work, made the right choices and found the right direction," he said after his team won their eighth consecutive Test.

"We're on the right path. We're still a young team that will grow and will improve. This team is only 26 years old on average. There is no reason why they should not improve."

Such is the 53-year-old coach's confidence that he has already pencilled in the World Cup final on Oct 28 next year.

Captain Antoine Dupont, 25, scored a try on Saturday but more tellingly managed 15 tackles - more than any other French player - is also looking forward to the World Cup.

"It's something we've been talking about a lot and we can't wait, obviously," the scrum-half said.

Former France international Yannick Nyanga, who won the Six Nations in 2006, believes this French team could be the best the country has had.

While the French appear to be in good shape heading into the quadrennial showpiece tournament, England coach Eddie Jones is facing further questions on his future.

The Red Rose have lost three of their five Six Nations games for the second successive year and appear to have gone backwards following their losing appearance in the 2019 World Cup final.

"I'm disappointed for the fans, for the players, I obviously haven't done a good enough job, I accept that, but we're moving in the right direction," the 62-year-old Australian, who has been in the job for seven years, said.

