France eye Namibia springboard to Rugby World Cup pool dominance

MARSEILLE – France coach Fabien Galthie is taking inspiration from Charles Darwin to prepare for minnows Namibia in Marseille on Thursday, in what should be a further step to topping Pool A in the Rugby World Cup.

After seeing off the mighty All Blacks in the tournament’s opening match in a 27-13 thriller, Galthie rung the changes for the second game against Uruguay.

That threw up more questions than answers for the coaching staff, however, as a largely second-string side laboured to a 27-12 victory over the South Americans.

As a result, Galthie has this time plumped for a near full-strength team, leaving no room for error.

Just three from that starting XV against Uruguay were retained for Thursday’s match against Namibia, who can only look on with envy at a line-up that includes the likes of France skipper Antoine Dupont and full-back Thomas Ramos.

Barnstorming centre Jonathan Danty and Cyril Baille, arguably the world’s best loosehead prop on his day, are also back from their respective injuries.

Galthie insisted that rotation among the squad was primordial, even quoting Darwin to justify his selection.

“Our method is based on adaptability. We build our line-up on a weekly basis,” the coach mused.

“It’s a bit like Darwin’s theory – it’s not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent. It is the one that is most adaptable to change.”

France will anyway be massive favourites going into the match against Namibia, who have already lost 52-8 to Italy and 71-3 to New Zealand in Pool A.

For the African side, centre Danco Burger will replace the injured Le Roux Malan in one of nine changes.

Captain Johan Deysel, at outside centre, and wing Gerswin Mouton are among three backs to keep their spots while the other, Cliven Loubser, switches from full-back to fly-half.

Namibia, in their seventh World Cup, have lost all 24 previous matches. The closest they have come to victory was a one-point defeat by Georgia in 2015.

“The French have selected their best team, which is a great test for our players,” said Namibia coach Allister Coetzee, also justifying his team tinkering.

“It’s important to give every player coming to a World Cup an opportunity to play.

“Our whole mindset was building towards the last game against Uruguay and see what the players can offer and get to our best possible team for the last game.”

There will be a true baptism of fire for Namibia scrum-half Jacques Theron, who will be up against the nuggety Dupont.

“It’s my first start for Namibia so I’m massively excited to show what I can do and what’s in me,” he said.

“Playing against Dupont, one of the world’s biggest rugby names right now, is going to be a lot of fun and I know I can learn a lot from him, so I’m very excited for the challenge.” AFP