France captain Dupont suffered facial fracture in Namibia game

FILE PHOTO:Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - France v Namibia - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 21, 2023 France's Antoine Dupont receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS - France captain Antoine Dupont suffered a facial fracture during the hosts' record 96-0 victory against Namibia at the Rudby World Cup, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Friday.

"Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player's unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad," the FFR said in a statement

Dupont sustained the injury in the 46th minute at the Stade de Marseille on Thursday in a head-to-head clash with Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red. REUTERS

