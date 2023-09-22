France captain Dupont suffered facial fracture in Namibia game

PARIS - France captain Antoine Dupont suffered a facial fracture during the hosts' record 96-0 victory against Namibia at the Rudby World Cup, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Friday.

"Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player's unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad," the FFR said in a statement

Dupont sustained the injury in the 46th minute at the Stade de Marseille on Thursday in a head-to-head clash with Johan Deysel, whose initial yellow card was upgraded to a red. REUTERS