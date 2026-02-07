France call up nine uncapped players with Ntamack still out for Wales clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - February 5, 2026 France head coach Fabien Galthie inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, Feb 7 - France coach Fabien Galthie named nine uncapped players in a 42-man squad on Saturday ahead of their second Six Nations encounter against Wales next week, while flyhalf Romain Ntamack and Damian Penaud remained out for different reasons.

Ntamack, who was previously sidelined for a kidney concern, revealed a muscle injury on his social media. Matthieu Jalibert will likely retain the number 10 shirt for a second consecutive match following his brilliant display during the 36-14 opening win over Ireland on Thursday.

Centre Kalvin Gourgues, who earned his second international cap on Thursday, has been replaced by Emilien Gailleton. Lock Thibaud Flament and third row Paul Boudehent are back in the squad after missing the Six Nations opener.

Among the nine uncapped players, flyhalf Axel Desperes has been called up for the first time.

France’s all-time leading try-scorer Penaud, former captain Gregory Alldritt and centurion centre Gael Fickou remained out of the squad. Their omissions confirmed the clear shift in Galthie's selection strategy. REUTERS