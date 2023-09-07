France and New Zealand light Rugby World Cup touch paper

PARIS – The Rugby World Cup gets under way on Friday when France take on three-time champions New Zealand at the Stade de France, in what could be a dress rehearsal for the final back in the same arena on Oct 28.

When their names were drawn in the same group three years ago, the idea of using the fixture between them to kick off the competition was quickly made reality by organisers – and tickets were sold out in days.

Adding to the buzz around the game is the history between the two countries at World Cups.

The fact that New Zealand have won three titles and France have lost three finals tells its own story but they have had some monumental clashes.

The All Blacks clubbed the French in the inaugural final in 1987, narrowly came out on top in the 2011 championship match and hammered them again in the quarter-finals in 2015.

In between, however, the French played breathtaking rugby to stun the Kiwis in 1999 and 2007.

Captaining Les Bleus, unbeaten at home since February 2021, is star scrum-half Antoine Dupont. He has been a key part of France’s impressive performances in recent years but remains respectful about the All Blacks.

“They’re surely the greatest team to see playing. They have made generations dream,” the 26-year-old said.

“Since the World Cup has existed they are the team that has made their mark the most... When I was younger, like a lot who are passionate about rugby, I admired the team, and their players.

“All the conditions are in place for a great event.”

France coach Fabien Galthie was equally complimentary about New Zealand.

“They do it best,” he said. “We’re so happy to play this team. For us, Friday is a party, a joy, an honour, it’s marvellous.”