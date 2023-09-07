France and New Zealand light Rugby World Cup touch paper

PARIS – The Rugby World Cup gets under way on Friday when France take on three-time champions New Zealand at the Stade de France, in what could be a dress rehearsal for the final back in the same arena on Oct 28.
When their names were drawn in the same group three years ago, the idea of using the fixture between them to kick off the competition was quickly made reality by organisers – and tickets were sold out in days.
Adding to the buzz around the game is the history between the two countries at World Cups.
The fact that New Zealand have won three titles and France have lost three finals tells its own story but they have had some monumental clashes.
The All Blacks clubbed the French in the inaugural final in 1987, narrowly came out on top in the 2011 championship match and hammered them again in the quarter-finals in 2015.
In between, however, the French played breathtaking rugby to stun the Kiwis in 1999 and 2007.
Captaining Les Bleus, unbeaten at home since February 2021, is star scrum-half Antoine Dupont. He has been a key part of France’s impressive performances in recent years but remains respectful about the All Blacks.
“They’re surely the greatest team to see playing. They have made generations dream,” the 26-year-old said.
“Since the World Cup has existed they are the team that has made their mark the most... When I was younger, like a lot who are passionate about rugby, I admired the team, and their players.
“All the conditions are in place for a great event.”
France coach Fabien Galthie was equally complimentary about New Zealand.
“They do it best,” he said. “We’re so happy to play this team. For us, Friday is a party, a joy, an honour, it’s marvellous.”
The French have beaten every team they have faced at least once since Galthie took over as head coach in December 2019.
Expectations surrounding the home side are high, with many believing they can beat the All Blacks and eventually lift the Webb Ellis trophy for the first time.
“Obviously the closer we get, the more we feel the excitement, the enthusiasm, the fervour,” Dupont added.
“The supporters, the media, social media, we see it everywhere. I hope we build up little by little and unite as a 23 to get on the field on Friday.”
France will be without bulldozing centre Jonathan Danty with youngster Yoram Moefana deputising in midfield.
New Zealand will also be missing their first-choice No. 12 with the experienced Anton Lienert-Brown replacing the injured Jordie Barrett.
Coming up against Dupont, the 2021 World Rugby Player of the Year, will be Aaron Smith winning his 120th test cap.
“He’s an amazing athlete and player,” Smith said of Dupont regarding what is expected to be a key duel of the clash.
“He’s proved that over the last few years with all the awards he’s won. Defensively our game has a big eye on Dupont and what he can do, and about shutting that down.”
Smith, 34, helped his country to the 2015 World Cup title but was also part of the side to suffer a record 35-7 loss to world champions South Africa in their most recent outing late in August.
He is expected to retire from test rugby at the end of the World Cup and is relishing the occasion.
“It doesn’t get more special than an All Black at a World Cup,” he said.
“For me, when the game got announced France at home at the Stade de France, I couldn’t help dreaming and visioning being in those moments.”
New Zealand coach Ian Foster shared similar views, saying: “It is a privilege to play in the opening game of Rugby World Cup 2023.
“What makes it extra special is playing the host nation who are a very proud and in-form team.”
With 2.5 million rugby fans expected to attend World Cup fixtures across France over the next two months, including 600,000 from abroad, the stage is all set for kick-off on Friday. AFP, REUTERS