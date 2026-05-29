Four-times Stanley Cup winner Claude Lemieux dies at 60

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

San Jose Sharks' Claude Lemieux (L) skates against Vancouver Canucks' Taylor Pyatt during the first period of their NHL hockey game in San Jose, California January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES)

May 28 - Claude Lemieux, a four-times Stanley Cup winner and clutch scorer who was renowned for his role as an agitator on the ice, has died at the age of 60, the NHL Alumni Association said on Thursday.

The association did not give a cause of death or say when Lemieux died.

Lemieux appeared at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday, serving as a torch bearer ahead of Game Three between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Eastern Conference finals.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

Born in Buckingham, Quebec, Lemieux was drafted by the Canadiens in 1983 and in the 1986 playoffs scored a team-leading 10 goals in 20 games to help Montreal win the Stanley Cup.

Lemieux later joined the New Jersey Devils and played an integral role in their 1995 Stanley Cup win, scoring 13 goals in 20 postseason games to earn the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

He went on to win the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and again with the Devils in 2000.

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community," Canadiens president Geoff Molson said in a statement.

"I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones. A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors."

The Devils said in a statement that the club was deeply saddened by the news of Lemieux's death.

"A clutch player on the ice and greatly appreciated by Devils' fans off it, Claude's impact in bringing the first-ever Stanley Cup to New Jersey will forever be remembered as one of the paramount performances in team history," the Devils said.

Lemieux registered 379 goals and 407 assists in 1,215 career NHL regular-season games, adding 80 goals and 78 assists in 234 playoff games.

Internationally, he represented Canada on several occasions, capturing a gold medal at the 1985 world junior hockey championships and winning the 1987 Canada Cup.

Off the ice, Lemieux was an agent and represented a handful of NHL players, including Devils forward Timo Meier.

"Widely respected throughout the NHL, both as a trusted agent and a valued colleague, Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to," the Devils said. REUTERS