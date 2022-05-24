Four jockeys suspended for careless riding

RACE 1, SATURDAY

Jockey Jake Bayliss pleaded guilty to careless riding on Fireworks.

Passing the 200m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in, when insufficiently clear of Perfect. This contributed to that runner being severely checked.

Bayliss was suspended for one Singapore race day. He will miss this Saturday's meeting.

Jockey Marc Lerner pleaded guilty to careless riding on Prodigal and was suspended for one Singapore race day.

He will also be out of action this Saturday.

Passing the 200m mark, he permitted his mount to shift out, when insufficiently clear of Perfect, who was severely checked.

RACE 5

Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro, who was on a one-day permit, pleaded guilty to careless riding on Pennywise and also received a one-day suspension.

His suspension will also be until Saturday.

Shortly after the start, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in, when not clear of Real Efecto, who checked.

RACE 9

Jockey Danny Beasley pleaded guilty to careless riding on Surrey Hills and also picked up a one-day suspension.

But, as he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, he will miss the June 4 meeting.

Near the 450m mark, he made insufficient effort from preventing his mount to shift in, when not clear of War Commander, who was checked.