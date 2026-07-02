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Four changes for Ireland as Prendergast returns at flyhalf

SYDNEY, July 2 - Sam Prendergast returns at flyhalf while Jamie Osborne is moved to the wing as Ireland make four changes to their line-up to take on Australia in their first Nations Championship test on Saturday.

• Prendergast returns in the pivot role in place of injured Jack Crowley in one of four changes from the starting team that defeated Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations in March.

• Sam’s brother, Cian, also starts on the flank with Jack Conan moved back to No. 8, taking the place of injured captain Caelan Doris.

• Osborne, who played all this year’s Six Nations matches at fullback, moves to the left wing in the absence of injured Tommy O'Brien with Hugo Keenan back from injury and playing for Ireland for the first time in 16 months.

• James Ryan is restored to the second row after missing the Scotland clash due to a calf injury. Tadhg Beirne is dropped to the bench.

• Dan Sheehan will captain the side from hooker while Stuart McCloskey, despite not having played in 10 weeks since tearing his hamstring playing for Ulster in the European Challenge Cup, continues his centre pairing with Garry Ringrose.

• Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Rob Baloucoune, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Jamie Osborne, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Cian Prendergast, 5-James Ryan, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan (captain), 1-Tom O'Toole.

• Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Jeremy Loughman, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-Tadhg Beirne, 20-Nick Timoney, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Ciaran Frawley, 23-Bundee Aki. REUTERS