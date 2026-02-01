Double stroke of Fortune in Cape Town feature races

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A year after coming out of retirement, former South Africa champion jockey Andrew Fortune has claimed his first win in the 5 million rand (S$393,000) Grade 1 Cape Town Met with See It Again at Kenilworth on Jan 31.

The 58-year-old veteran not only teamed up with trainer Justin Snaith to snare the 2,000m feature, but he also steered the reigning South Africa champion trainer’s Double Grand Slam to victory in the Grade 1 Majorca Stakes (1,600m) one race earlier.

It was a remarkable day for Fortune, who also scored with Snaith’s Note To Self ($22) in the World Sports Betting C Stakes (2,000m) and the Candice Bass-trained All The Rage ($9) in the Winchester Sprint Cup (1,100m) earlier at the meeting.

Looking back at his brilliant yet contentious journey in racing, Fortune could not contain his joy after taking out one of South Africa’s most prestigious race in the twilight of his career.

“First of all, I just wanted to thank God. I came from addiction, nobody wanted me, and here I stand on the biggest stage,” said the outspoken jockey to Gallop TV after winning the Cape Town Met.

“It was so hard and I get this moment. It’s just unbelievable.

“It’s amazing how his name is ‘See It Again’. I know this horse is going to win because I keep coming back and doing it again and again. But this is my last run and the most amazing one.

“Thank you to Justin and (owner) Mr (Nick) Jonsson. It was like it was written in the stars.”

One of the top jockeys in South Africa, Fortune won many major races. But he also has had many run-ins with the stewards, including issues with his conduct, riding as well as his struggles with drug addiction.

He decided to retire in 2017 and moved to Australia to join a training operation. But, after his application to become a track rider was turned down, he returned to South Africa for another chance at riding.

By then, Fortune had already been drug-free for close to 20 years, and he also showed great determination to bring down his weight by 30kg in two years.

He was granted a riding licence in February 2025, and has since worked closely with Snaith. The South Africa’s powerhouse trainer praised Fortune for his strong work ethic.

“It’s just incredible. If anyone out there is thinking you’re at your lowest point and nothing is possible, Andrew has just proven you can come back from anything,” he said.

“Andrew was there every week. He worked flat out and solely deserved this. Right horse, right time and right person.”

Interestingly, Fortune beat his own son and jockey Aldo Domeyer – who rode with brief success at Kranji – into second in both Grade 1 events.

Domeyer was aboard See It Again’s stablemate Legal Counsel – one of Snaith’s six runners – in the Cape Town Met.

The son of Legislate sat second behind leader Okavango (Callan Murray), while See It Again was given a patient ride by Fortune three-wide near the back of the field.

The Equator (Rene Piechulek) took over the lead as the field of 11 left the back straight, but he coursed out widest turning for home, leaving acres of land for the backmarkers to launch their challenge.

At the 400m, Legal Counsel and the 2025 Cape Town Met winner Eight On Eighteen (Richard Fourie) – who was on the rails – made ground quickly.

But they had not reckoned with See It Again ($20), who rushed home late at the 200m to win by ¾ length in his third attempt in the Cape Town Met.

Grade 1 Durban July (2,200m) winner The Real Prince (Craig Zackey) had no luck in the running, but stayed on to finish another ½ length away in third.

A six-year-old son of Twice Over, See It Again finished fourth behind Double Superlative in the 2024 edition, before following up with another fourth behind Eight On Eighteen in 2025.

The chestnut gelding changed hands from trainer Michael Roberts to Snaith after finishing third in the Ridgemont Grade 2 Green Point Stakes (1,600m) on Dec 13, 2025.

He came home third in the L’Ormarins King’s Plate (1,600m) on Jan 10 at his first run for Snaith, before his third Grade 1 success second-up.

Snaith also credited horse behaviourist Malan du Toit and his team for his fifth victory – fourth win in a row bar Oh Susanna who won it in 2018 – in the highlight race.

“Malan work on him every day here in the Cape and he was phenomenal in getting his head right, which was great,” he said.

“He arrived in such a good condition and I couldn’t believe it. This horse has got so much talent.

“I never get emotional but to my wife, my brother and my team of staff, well done.”

Snaith’s other feature winner Double Grand Slam ($14) – who provided Fortune with his comeback Grade 1 triumph in the Province Stakes (1,600m) in July 2025 – nailed a tough victory in the Majorca Stakes.

The Vercingetorix five-year-old mare had to work overtime from the wide draw to slot herself into a handy position from the beginning, before fending off the fast-closing Rainbow Lorikeet (Domeyer) to win by a head on the line.

Fortune said a change of tactics worked out for the 10-time winner.

“That was my biggest worry for the whole week. She was drawn in 10, no pace,” he said.

“I was going to have to ride her differently, so I said to Justin ‘just so long (as) I got her off the bit”. He said ‘just don’t tell (brother) Jonathan (Snaith) you’re going to change the tactics’.

“I said to both of them in the parade ring I’d have to change my tactics, and leave it to her because she will fight.

“I believe God has got his hands on this. I want to thank the Snaiths, I think it’s the best move they’ve made to start using me.”

Double Grand Slam’s victory was significant for Snaith, who won this race previously with Captain’s Ransom in 2021 and 2022.

“I’ve won this race a few times but this is one of the biggest (win) for me, especially when people say she doesn’t get a mile or those nonsense,” he said.

“She’s like my daughter, so don’t say anything bad about her to me because I’d go to war with her. I’m so proud to be training her.

“I just couldn’t get the condition on her. She’s put on a kilo from her last run to now, it’s unbelievable.

“Andrew and her get on really well. She either goes forward or not, everything is in her own time now, which is great.”