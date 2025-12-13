Fortress Of Fire to hold off all comers in Race 8

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

The first KZN juvenile race has attracted a big field of first timers, so the betting will be your best guide. Mike Miller has his usual big crew and saddles seven of the 12 runners.

Stable rider Tristan Godden generally has the pick of the rides, so (6) MASTER MAGICIAN could prove the pick but he is not infallible.

(12) A BIT SPICY, (3) STEAMY WINDOWS and (7) AMC ROY’S FANTASY have potential.

Race 2 (1,200m)

A full field of 16 lines up, with a number of first timers in the mix. Of those that have run, (15) PLACE OF PRACTICE improved nicely on the Poly second time out but can make the required improvement.

(1) WINTER IN LONDON also improved at his second start behind the useful looking Cognac. He can also make further improvement.

(2) EASTERN HIGHLANDS looks held by Place Of Practice going on their last meeting, but he have experience in his favour.

(5) BEST OF ALL has a blue-blood pedigree. He is one to keep an eye on in the betting, given that regular stable rider S’Manga Khumalo rides.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) MR MCDONALD caught the eye when running on late on debut. It was not the greatest maiden field but with some expected improvement, he can go one better.

(1) PAST AND PRESENT makes his local debut for his new stable. He has been rested but had some useful Cape form over further. The blinkers are back on and he has the best of the draws.

(13) DIRECTOR has drawn wide but his last run in the soft is best ignored. He was consistent before that.

(12) DUBAI DUDE was well beaten on debut but that form has held up quite well. He gets the services of the experienced French rider Mickaelle Michel, who will relish the 1.5kg allowance.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(13) ANNIE’S SONG will need some luck in running from her wide draw. But she has improved with every outing and looks primed for this.

(5) THOUGHT CONTROL made a promising debut over the distance and is sure to come on with the experience.

(3) HEAVENLY MAFIA makes her local debut and shows steady Cape and PE form. Blinkers stay on, a claiming apprentice rides.

(1) SOVEREIGN GEM has the best of the draws and she did improve at her second outing in the soft. Can go close.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) ERIC’S LEGACY skating home by eight lengths next time out albeit in a shallow field. He is in receipt of 1.5kg from Cleartherunway and has a better draw, which could swing the odds in his favour.

(11) CLEARTHERUNWAY has a tricky draw to contend with, but he was an impressive winner of his maiden at just his second start.

The form of that race had panned out with second-placed (6) RED MOUNTAIN showing some recent improvement in blinkers. With a claiming apprentice up, he comes into the race with a strong chance.

(3) SPAARNE RIVIER was a little disappointing last time but is down in class and cannot be written off lightly.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) MAGMA MAGIC has shown signs of form of late and may just have needed his last effort. This trip should suit.

(7) BANK STREET switches to the turf but has been running consistently well on the Poly. He got a two-point raise in the handicap for finishing runner-up last time and is up in trip.

(12) KIMBALL O’HARA has a tricky draw but has dropped further in the ratings and is down in class.

(11) DEFINITELY YES has improved steadily with a tongue-tie and should be a contender.

Race 7 (1,750m)

(1) GIMMEFORSURE has been consistent since her debut win. She makes her local debut and steps up to what could be a more suitable trip given her pedigree. She has only 51.5kg to shoulder from a favourable draw.

(3) MISS TWINKLE meets Sasha’s Dream on identical weight terms but does have the better draw. Will not be too much between them come the line.

At the other end of the gate is (12) SASCHA’S DREAM who boasts solid current form. She stays the trip well and gets some relief from the saddle.

(5) GRAND OCCASION was well fancied for a hat-trick of wins last time but found one too good. She has come good of late and steps up in trip.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(16) FORTRESS OF FIRE caught the eye in his seasonal debut when running on stoutly behind United Nations from a wide draw on the Poly. He shed his maiden over course and distance.

(7) MAPHAKA has been knocking on the door for some time now. He is dropping in the ratings and could be competitive again.

(10) BEAMONESQUE finished just ahead of Fortress Of Fire when making his local debut. He had useful Highveld form before that and will be competitive.

(9) DAPPER is long overdue and seldom out of the money. One of his best recent showings has been over course and distance.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(6) ARVERNI PRINCESS has been in mustard form and has won over course and distance with this apprentice aboard.

(5) WHEREVERILAYMYHAT is 0.5kg better off with Arverni Princess from their last meeting. Not much between the pair.

(13) NDAKA is back over his preferred distance and has blinkers on. He is quick and could be the surprise package.

(9) YANNAKIS is down in class and has a 4kg claimer aboard which should help his cause.