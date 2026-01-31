Fort George just hangs on in Millennium thriller

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Ed Walker-trained Fort George (Kieran Shoemark, on rail) clawing his way back to the front to narrowly edge Arabian Light (Billy Loughnane) out in the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes (2,000m) at Meydan on Jan 30.

– It was a brilliant night for international raiders at Meydan’s 10th Dubai Racing Carnival meeting of the season, highlighted by a thrilling win by Fort George in the 700,000 dirham (S$241,000) Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes.

Trained in the UK by Ed Walker, Fort George ($50) was on and off the lead in the 2,000m turf contest, losing it to Arabian Light (Billy Loughnane) inside the final 100m, only to get back up on the line when that rival drifted right across the track.

It was a dramatic third win of the Carnival for jockey Kieran Shoemark, who said: “I’m thrilled. Ed Walker sent two horses over here and they’re both winners. (Assistant head girl) Elouise (O’Hart) who has been looking after them has done a brilliant job.

“He (Fort George) has really improved since he’s been over here. We thought we would change it up a little this time as he has a habit of being slowly out of the gates and I was further back than ideal last time, so the plan was to try and slide forward.

“He showed a willing attitude in the closing stages as I think the second horse went three-quarter length up on us, but he battled hard. I think he could step back up in trip again, he’s pretty versatile.”

Prominent owner Dr Jim Hay was ecstatic after leading the Territories four-year-old to the winner’s circle for the third time.

“That was fantastic. Kieran couldn’t pull the horse up,” said Dr Hay.

“Alex (Cole, racing manager) and Ed Walker will put their heads together and come up with a plan, but it was always the intention to keep him here right up until World Cup night.”

A superb night for European raiders included a double for Denmark, with jockey Oliver Wilson celebrating his first Dubai Racing Carnival win and trainer Soren Jensen his second when Taifuu caused a $99 shock in the Mawj Stakes (1,400m).

The three-year-old fillies’ contest, over 1,400m on turf, looked competitive on paper and it was the locally trained Miss Yechance (Silvestre de Sousa) who took them along, with favourite Dance To The Music (William Buick) looming up in the straight.

Over the top of them came Taifuu, a Japan three-year-old filly, who scored her third win in a row, beating Fairy Oak (Mickael Barzalona) by three-quarter length.

“I’m a bit surprised and very happy,” said Wilson. “I wasn’t expecting her to win today as she hasn’t run for three months, so to deliver this performance straightaway is very exciting.

“I’m sure there’s more to come, too, as she’ll be even better over 1,600m. She can be quite energetic in training and they’ve done a brilliant job of getting her nice and relaxed for today.”

Things got even better for Denmark when trainer Bent Olsen became a Carnival winner after a decade of trying, thanks to $176 long shot Great Wish in the Listed Dubai Sprint (1,200m).

Ridden by Barzalona, the Night Of Thunder five-year-old survived a bump at the start and settled just behind the pace, hitting the front more than 400m from home and staying on well to beat Two Tribes (Saffie Osborne) by a length and a half, with Group 2 winner West Acre (Loughnane) in third.

“The question mark was whether he would be fast enough to follow the speed but he did and stayed on well at the end,” said Barzalona after his second winner of the Carnival.

“The instructions were to break good and not to give away too much ground, so everything went pretty well.

“It’s great to be here and I’m staying now until Super Saturday.”

Among the remaining five races of the eight-race programme, only the Bhupat Seemar-trained Salloom and Doug Watson-trained Tap Leader saluted for the locals.

US-born Watson may be based in Dubai, but Tap Leader, the exciting dirt horse he unveiled in the Jafza Handicap (2,000m), is a Russian Group 1 winner, and made his UAE debut on a winning note.

An eight-time winner in Russia, the five-year-old son of Tapiture came with a sustained run in the hands of Patrick Dobbs to deny Generous Tipper (James Doyle) close home.

“He wasn’t enjoying the kickback in the first half-mile, but when I got him out of it he travelled well,” said Dobbs, who is from Ireland. “He was a little bit lit up, got a bit warm, as it was his first time here.

“At home he’s very docile, you could put your kid on him. They’re very tough horses when they come from that part of the world. He should sharpen up for this run, so I’m sure there’s more to come.

“I think a smaller field would suit him as well, make life a bit easier. He’s got a high cruising speed and he was very impressive at the line.”

The other three international winners are prepared by the father-and-son training duo of Simon and Ed Crisford (Title Role and Telemark) and the father-and-daughter trainer-jockey duo of Jamie and Saffie Osborne in the last race (The Fingal Raven).

DUBAI RACING CLUB