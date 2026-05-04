Young Kimi Antonelli shows his class, on and off the track

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrating his Miami Grand Prix victory, his third in a row, with his team on May 3.

In the end, the dire forecast of thunderstorms and potentially race-stopping lightning strikes never materialised to disrupt the Miami Grand Prix, to everyone’s great relief. So it was left to Kimi Antonelli, Formula One’s man-in-form and youngest-ever world championship leader, to drive like greased lightning in his Mercedes on the track.

And boy did he do the business.

After a confused start when he lost the advantage of pole position to Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen before the Dutchman spun, he took the lead from Leclerc’s Ferrari, then lost that back to the Monegasque and also second place to world champion Lando Norris in his upgraded McLaren.

But Antonelli kept his head, repassed Leclerc and then enjoyed a bit of smart strategic thinking when Mercedes pitted him a lap sooner than the McLaren driver, which propelled him into the lead by a second. The 19-year-old kept that advantage from the 29th lap to the finish.

Three in a row. Impressive by any standard for an F1 sophomore, but also a feat no Italian has achieved since the great Alberto Ascari back in 1952, when he won the Belgian, French and British grands prix.

Pierre Gasly’s Alpine car was flipped over during an accident involving Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls during the Miami Grand Prix in Florida, on May 3. PHOTO: AFP

This race’s dramatic accident concerned Pierre Gasly, whose Alpine was flicked into a complete 360 degree rollover by Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls under braking at the end of the long back straight, before landing at an angle up against a barrier. In a confirmation of the inherent strength of the modern racing car, the Frenchman exited unharmed.

And to general relief it was not the sort of huge-differential closing-speed accident that saw Gasly’s team-mate Franco Colapinto collide with Oliver Bearman’s Haas last time out in Japan. This one was caused by a gearbox breakage on Lawson’s car, which compromised him at an inopportune moment.

But, of course, besides the weather, the weekend’s million-dollar question was: What effect did the changes made to the regulations in response to the Japanese accident really have on the way the cars performed in Miami?

It seems that reducing the energy harvesting limit in qualifying helped a bit to smooth out the curious and hugely frustrating situation when trying to go too fast could often cause a driver’s lap time to be slower, without curing all the problems associated with that. But they didn’t appear to have made much differences to the races.

As Oscar Piastri related, “It’s pretty crazy, to be honest. At one point George (Russell) was one second behind me and managed to overtake me by the end of that back straight. And it’s just a bit random. The closing speeds are huge and trying to anticipate that as the defending driver is incredibly tough to do. And obviously for the overtaking driver, I wasn’t that pleased with one of the moves that George did.

“But I kind of found myself almost doing the same move about five laps later, just because the closing speed is enormous. So from that side of things, not much has really changed.”

The conclusion was thus small step, right direction.

But on the positive side, the collaboration between the International Automobile Federation, Formula One Management, and the teams and drivers, has been seen as good, and there is a general acceptance that there are only so many things you can change with the hardware that everyone has. Some of the desired changes will have to wait for the future, posing the new question of just how quickly they might become attainable.

Though he increased his points lead, there was hair on Antonelli’s cake following the passing on May 1 of the great Italian Indycar champion and Paralympian Alex Zanardi, a giant not just in sport but in life, after losing his legs in a 322kmh accident in 2001.

“This race, this win, is for Alex,” he said of his fellow Bolognese. “He was a good family friend as well, so it was terrible to hear that he passed away. And also, today I really wanted to win for him as well because I think he’s also such a good inspiration as a person for what he’s been through in his life.

“After the crash in the car, how he came back was incredible, how he was able to move on and create a new life and still succeed. So, for me, he was such a role model as a person, someone who never gives up. I think it was pretty sad, the news, so today the win was for him.”

It wasn’t just on the track that F1’s latest star showed his considerable class.