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World Cup trophy to arrive in style in Louis Vuitton trunk

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - World Cup replica trophy is displayed in a Louis Vuitton trophy trunk. New York City, U.S. - July 16, 2026 General view as a World Cup replica trophy is displayed in a Louis Vuitton trophy trunk. in a Louis Vuitton store in New York City REUTERS/Amy Tennery

A World Cup replica trophy is displayed in a Louis Vuitton trophy trunk in a store in New York City.

PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW YORK – The World Cup trophy will be transported to the Metlife Stadium in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk, with the French luxury fashion house once again entrusted with designing the carry case for the most coveted prize in football.

The trunk features a golden V for “Victory” – and “Vuitton” – across the front, with the brand’s recognisable monogram pattern and gold-plated brass corner protectors.

The interior is lined with beige leather and features a patch commemorating the partnership between Louis Vuitton and FIFA.

It is the fifth successive occasion in which the French company has designed a trunk for the trophy, following those used at the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

“For over a decade, Louis Vuitton and FIFA have shared an unwavering commitment to excellence, bound by a shared belief in sport’s power to inspire and bring people together,” Louis Vuitton CEO and chairman Pietro Beccari said in a statement.

Luxury brands have long staked out their territory in professional sport, with Tiffany & Co crafting the prize awarded to the Super Bowl champion – now known as the Vince Lombardi Trophy – since the first edition in 1967.

Louis Vuitton also crafts bespoke luxury trophy trunks for major Grand Prix circuits under a 10-year deal with Formula 1.

But there is only one trophy for the quadrennial global showpiece – the prize typically resides at the FIFA Museum in Zurich – making the chance to design its bespoke luggage a particular honour. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.