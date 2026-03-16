With ‘Bono’ by his side, Kimi Antonelli could finally find what Mercedes are looking for

Perhaps the tears were the biggest reminder that Kimi Antonelli – the youngest man ever to start a Grand Prix from pole position, the second-youngest ever to win one and the first Italian in nearly 20 years to do so – really is just a kid.

Youthful looks aside you wouldn’t know it to talk with him, especially if you were to ask him to recite some of his lap times from previous races which he can do with his almost photographic memory.

He has an engaging maturity about him that enabled him to race in 2025, while still 18, wheel-to-wheel with the likes of Max Verstappen and George Russell.

The latter, his teammate at Mercedes, finished 5.515 seconds behind him as Antonelli became a Grand Prix winner in Shanghai on March 15 and was one of the first to congratulate him. So was Lewis Hamilton, on the podium for the first time with Ferrari.

If you didn’t know the seven-time champion, you might expect him to harbour a grudge against Antonelli. After all, it’s believed that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s wish to put his protege straight into a Mercedes seat led to him offering Hamilton a shorter contract than he wanted, a decision which sent Hamilton off to Ferrari.

But the Briton isn’t like that. Mercedes people will tell you that in the team’s motorhome there is some writing on the wall of what used to be Hamilton’s room and is now Antonelli’s. It is a message he wrote there in Monza back in 2024, welcoming the new boy and offering fraternal advice to the man who would replace him. It’s since been covered with protective Perspex.

Everybody likes Antonelli. Even Verstappen and Charles Leclerc with whom he collided at times in 2025 when his youthful fervour tempted him into pushing a little too hard.

There’s a little bit of the Ron Dennis-Lewis Hamilton relationship between Antonelli and Wolff. Wolff believed in him and gave him his big break.

“This moment was never in doubt for Kimi,” Wolff said on March 15. “Right from his days in karting, we have known that he has all the talent necessary to develop into a Grand Prix winner. His family, along with the team, have done a brilliant job nurturing that talent and today shows that.

“There have been so many doubters writing him off, saying it was too early, that he doesn’t have the composure necessary, and Kimi has proven them all wrong. This is just the start for him. He will keep his feet on the ground and keep working hard, but he can definitely enjoy himself this evening.”

It’s funny, when one looks back, that two of F1’s first world champions in the 1950s were Italian: the patrician Giuseppe Farina and the chubby but super-fast Alberto Ascari. The former won for Alfa Romeo in 1950; the latter for Ferrari in 1952 and 1953, but was killed in 1955.

In the intervening years Lorenzo Bandini might have come close to emulating them, but Ferrari’s reliability let him down in 1966, and he died in a fiery accident on the quayside in Monaco in 1967.

Since then only Michele Alboreto came close. Thus Italy, home to the famed Ferrari which so many fans see as the greatest-ever team, still waits patiently for their new hero. Many believe that Antonelli is their most genuine contender since Ascari.

His father Marco, a racer himself who also owns a race team, was asked whether he thought his son was now ready to fight Russell for this 2026 crown. His own eyes moist, Antonelli Sr was far too smart to saddle his boy with such lofty aspirations, and spoke instead of how he still has much to learn, and how there remain processes that he needs to assimilate and understand while taking on and trying to race and beat a driver of Russell’s calibre and massive experience.

It was a clever answer which tells you part of the story of how far Kimi has come already. But many seasoned observers in the paddock, this writer among them, firmly believe that a championship could be a very realistic aspiration some time in the very popular young racer’s future.

He is fortunate not just to be in a team led by his charismatic mentor Wolff. His tutor, the man whom Wolff tasked with guiding his young charge, is race engineer Peter “Bono” Bonnington. The man who worked with Michael Schumacher and developed such an intuitive and successful fraternal relationship with Hamilton.

No driver could be in a safer pair of hands when it comes to career guidance. As his calmness in achieving his maiden victory underlined.