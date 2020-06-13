With 7 races called off, F1 faces reduced calendar

LONDON • Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have joined the list of Formula One grands prix cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers are confident they can pull off a reduced calendar of 15 to 18 races this season.

This was supposed to have been a landmark year for the motor sport as it had planned a record 22 races before its schedule was shredded by the pandemic.

Seven races have now been axed - four, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix, had been called off earlier - so F1 is likely to expand its initial eight-race European calendar to incorporate more races around the continent.

It would be an ideal workaround amid the strict travel restrictions imposed by countries worldwide to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, as minimal flying will be required.

A second race in Italy - the Italian Grand Prix is scheduled for Sept 6 - has been mooted for Mugello or Imola, once home of the San Marino Grand Prix.

Autosport yesterday reported that governing body FIA has renewed Imola's Grade 1 licence, which officially confirms the track is ready to host a grand prix.

"With the renewal of the licence, we are in the condition to host an F1 Grand Prix, having all the standards requested by the FIA," said circuit boss Uberto Selvatico Estense. "We hope such a dream comes true with the teamwork of the institutions and the region."

According to Autosport, Sept 13 has been put forth as the ideal date for a possible Imola race, as it forms the last leg of a triple-header following the Belgian and Italian grands prix.

Russia on Thursday indicated it was prepared to host two races at Sochi, which is already due to host the Russian Grand Prix on Sept 27.

A statement by race promoters Rosgonki read: "Sochi's infrastructure and the experience of the promoter company allow us to consider the possibility of holding an F1 double-header."

Germany's Hockenheim, which had been in talks with F1 as a replacement for Silverstone before the British circuit confirmed its availability, and Portugal's Algarve are other possibilities.

On the avenues it can explore, an F1 statement read: "We have made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar, and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues."

F1 added that it expected to publish a final calendar before travelling to Austria for the season opener on July 5.

REUTERS