Williams issue hands-off Alex Albon message to Mercedes, Red Bull

LONDON – Williams boss James Vowles has issued a hands-off warning to Mercedes and Red Bull as he revealed on Feb 5 that Alex Albon is under contract with the British-based team until the end of the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton’s shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari for 2025 has set Formula One’s transfer market into overdrive, with the Thai driver Albon mooted as a possible replacement for the seven-time world champion.

Albon, 27, has also been linked with a return to Red Bull, with Sergio Perez’s contract due to expire at the end of 2024.

“Alex is signed with Williams until the end of 2025,” said Vowles at the team’s 2024 season launch.

“It is not something I have been very public about because I have not felt the need to.

“It is our job at Williams to create an environment that deserves someone of the calibre of Alex. He is an incredible driver that deserves his place towards the front of the grid.”

Albon finished 13th in the drivers’ championship in 2024 with an impressive 27 points to help Williams land seventh in the constructors’ standings, the team’s best result for six seasons.

Vowles was formerly chief strategist during Mercedes’ most successful period between 2014 and 2020.

And he claimed some of Albon’s drives last season were up there with what he had seen Hamilton produce in the past.

“Some of his drives last year were no different to other champions I have worked with in the past,” added Vowles.

“He and I have good chats about how we want to move forward, and how we want to move forward is by having our journey together in this team for a long time.”

Albon was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020, but he is reportedly still held in high regard by the world champions.

And he was less committal on where his future may lie after this season.

“Let’s see. Time will tell,” said Albon. “The real focus is on 2024 and making progress for 2025. That is where I am at.”

He added: “If the team is where I want them to be, it will be a long-term contract and we are going to go all the way or nothing.”

Launched by Frank Williams in 1975, Williams enjoyed their heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, which included seven drivers’ championships.