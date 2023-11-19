Viva Las Vegas for Max Verstappen after 18th win of season

“It was a tough one,” said the Red Bull star, whose race suit paid homage to the signature jumpsuit of the late “King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis Presley.

“I tried to go for it at the start, I think we both braked quite late and then I just ran out of grip and we ended up a bit wide, so the stewards gave me a penalty for that.

“That put us a little bit on the back foot, I had to pass quite a few cars... It was definitely a lot of fun.”

Verstappen, who had wrapped up the championship well before coming to Vegas, raised eyebrows in the lead-up, when he was critical of the spectacle surrounding the race and even the crowds themselves.

But he pulled a U-turn after his triumph.

“A great crowd,” Verstappen said in the winner’s circle as the famed Bellagio fountains danced in the background.

“I hope everyone enjoyed it, we definitely did. Excited to come back here next year and try to do something similar.”

It completed a sweep of three US wins in 2023 for their 26-year-old Dutch driver, who was also dominant in Miami and Austin.

Red Bull Principal Christian Horner said Verstappen relished the experience. “I think he changed his mind about Vegas,” he said.

Horner added: “I thought it was a great race. Exciting. You’ve got long straights, big braking zones and no grip, so tricky for the drivers.

“I thought it delivered a great grand prix and the speeds around here are insane. He (Verstappen) loves a race like that. Even though he was on the end of a penalty. When he came back... the way he fought. I think he changed his mind about Vegas.”