Viva Las Vegas for Max Verstappen after 18th win of season

LAS VEGAS – The much-maligned Las Vegas Grand Prix crossed the finish line in style on Nov 18, delivering a dramatic race on the famed Las Vegas Strip to help offset earlier mis-steps.
The announcement of a third grand prix in the United States was initially met with enthusiasm, but the mood began to sour in the days leading up to the event as street closures choked traffic and public interest began to wane.
Making matters worse, a disastrous first practice session on Nov 16 lasted just eight minutes before being cancelled for track repairs, leading to a class action lawsuit by disgruntled fans.
But on a crisp and clear Nevada night, even Las Vegas’ biggest critic – inaugural event winner Max Verstappen had to admit that it was a success after his 18th win of the season. This despite incurring a five-second penalty for forcing Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc off track at the start and then a collision with Mercedes’ George Russell.
Red Bull played the timeless Elvis song over the team radio, after pop star Justin Bieber waved the chequered flag, and Verstappen showed he is a far better driver than singer by joining in.
“It was a tough one,” said the Red Bull star, whose race suit paid homage to the signature jumpsuit of the late “King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis Presley.
“I tried to go for it at the start, I think we both braked quite late and then I just ran out of grip and we ended up a bit wide, so the stewards gave me a penalty for that.
“That put us a little bit on the back foot, I had to pass quite a few cars... It was definitely a lot of fun.”
Verstappen, who had wrapped up the championship well before coming to Vegas, raised eyebrows in the lead-up, when he was critical of the spectacle surrounding the race and even the crowds themselves.
But he pulled a U-turn after his triumph.
“A great crowd,” Verstappen said in the winner’s circle as the famed Bellagio fountains danced in the background.
“I hope everyone enjoyed it, we definitely did. Excited to come back here next year and try to do something similar.”
It completed a sweep of three US wins in 2023 for their 26-year-old Dutch driver, who was also dominant in Miami and Austin.
Red Bull Principal Christian Horner said Verstappen relished the experience. “I think he changed his mind about Vegas,” he said.
Horner added: “I thought it was a great race. Exciting. You’ve got long straights, big braking zones and no grip, so tricky for the drivers.
“I thought it delivered a great grand prix and the speeds around here are insane. He (Verstappen) loves a race like that. Even though he was on the end of a penalty. When he came back... the way he fought. I think he changed his mind about Vegas.”
On Nov 16, a loose drain cover along the 6km street course wrecked Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and led to concerns about the quality of the brand new circuit, but Lewis Hamilton praised it after his seventh place finish.
“Lots of great overtaking opportunities,” Mercedes’ Hamilton said.
“And I think for all those who were so negative about the weekend, saying it was all about show blah blah blah, I think Vegas proved them wrong.”
His team principal Toto Wolff said he did not believe much would need to be adjusted for 2024’s event.
“I wouldn’t change a lot. I would change qualifying maybe, move it from midnight to 10pm, the same time the race started. Other than that, I think it was a perfect event. There’s nothing else to say,” he said.
Residents and workers expressed mixed feelings this week about F1’s return to the city after a nearly 40-year absence.
Some told Reuters it was unacceptably disruptive to their daily lives, while others argued it was the exactly the kind of event the city needs to attract if it is to continue to grow.
Second-place finisher Leclerc offered a final word of praise for the GP, which is scheduled to be held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving for the next decade.
“There was no better race to be the first race in Vegas,” he said. “The energy around the city is incredible and I’m just really, really happy. I really enjoyed today.”
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez rounded off the podium. He was followed by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in fourth, Lance Stroll of Aston Martin, Sainz, Hamilton, his Mercedes teammate Russell, Fernando Alonso in the other Aston Martin and Oscar Piastri of McLaren in the 10th and final point-scoring position. REUTERS, AFP