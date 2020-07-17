Vettel may usurp Perez's Racing spot

BUDAPEST • Sergio Perez revealed yesterday that teams in and outside the Formula One paddock had contacted him amid increasing speculation he could be replaced at Racing Point next year by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

The German is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season and according to Autosport, he is in negotiations to drive for Racing Point, which will be rebranded as Aston Martin next year. German newspaper Bild has also indicated an agreement is close to being reached.

A move for Vettel would mean Racing will have to drop either Canadian Lance Stroll or Perez.

But as Stroll's billionaire father, Lawrence, owns the team, the Mexican is far more likely to make way should the move occur.

Perez, however, yesterday sought to shoot down the rumours, pointing out he just signed a three-year contract last season.

The 30-year-old said ahead of today's practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix: "I know I've got a contract. During the week, obviously, the rumours came out and we actually got contacted by a team in the paddock. I won't say names.

"Also other teams in other categories, which was quite a surprise because we have a contract for the next (three) years here.

"At the moment, these are just rumours around. Nothing more to add from my side, other than we got a contract in place."

But despite the Mexican's insistence that his position at Racing is secure, Autosport reported he has a break clause in his contract that would allow the team to drop him for next year, although it must be activated by July 31.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Vettel's next destination is likely to be Racing Point, telling Sky Sports that "I don't think Lance is going to get fired".

While Perez's position looks increasingly shaky, his teammate Stroll has never looked more secure, telling reporters he was paying no heed to "silly season rumours".

Separately, Lewis Hamilton, who last weekend called out Ferrari for their silence on F1's anti-racism initiatives, said he had been speaking to his fellow drivers in a bid to get more of them to "take a knee".

The gesture, first started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States, has taken on a new life following the May 25 killing of black American George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis.

Mercedes' Hamilton has been one of the most vocal proponents of the movement, taking a knee both at the season-opening Austrian GP and last Sunday's Steiermark race.

The six-time world champion is aiming to rope in more drivers to support the cause, saying: "We're going to come closer during this period of time, not saying that everyone is going to be taking a knee, but over time, we begin to talk about this more often.

"I like to think that at some stage, we'll all be together, understanding, taking a knee."

REUTERS

F1 HUNGARIAN GP: PRACTICE 1 & 2

Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 5pm & 9pm